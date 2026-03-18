ETV Bharat / state

Gunners Of Bogra Brigade Of Indian Army Demonstrated Their Combat Capability In The Desert Of Jaisalmer

Gunners of Bogra Brigade of Indian Army demonstrated their combat capability in the desert of Jaisalmer. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: The Indian Army’s Bogra Brigade on Wednesday conducted an intensive artillery drill in the deserts of Rajasthan. The exercise, titled Thunder with Precision, focused on enhancing operational readiness through drills, field firing, and the application of advanced Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).

During the training, the gunners tested the accuracy and response time of artillery systems in different combat scenarios. The primary objective was to strengthen rapid decision-making in evolving battlefield conditions while ensuring precise targeting.

Apart from conventional war techniques, the Army deployed drones to know real-time surveillance, accurate target identification, and precise fire adjustments.