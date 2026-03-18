Gunners Of Bogra Brigade Of Indian Army Demonstrated Their Combat Capability In The Desert Of Jaisalmer
During the training, the gunners tested the accuracy and response time of artillery systems in different combat scenarios.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The Indian Army’s Bogra Brigade on Wednesday conducted an intensive artillery drill in the deserts of Rajasthan. The exercise, titled Thunder with Precision, focused on enhancing operational readiness through drills, field firing, and the application of advanced Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).
During the training, the gunners tested the accuracy and response time of artillery systems in different combat scenarios. The primary objective was to strengthen rapid decision-making in evolving battlefield conditions while ensuring precise targeting.
Apart from conventional war techniques, the Army deployed drones to know real-time surveillance, accurate target identification, and precise fire adjustments.
During field firing drills, the troops engaged targets at different distances and under different conditions. The exercise also assessed weapon reliability, coordination, and the effectiveness of fire control systems. The Army used combat simulations to evaluate the troops’ preparedness and coordination.
Conducted in the presence of senior military officials, the drill recorded excellent performance across all parameters. A validation process for “Flawless Firepower Delivery” was also carried out to ensure that artillery units can operate with precision and effectiveness under any circumstances. Various combat simulations were used to evaluate the troops’ preparedness and coordination.
According to the Army, such training exercises not only enhance combat capability but also keep personnel updated with modern warfare techniques.
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