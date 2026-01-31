ETV Bharat / state

Gunmen Attack Businessman During Namaz In Baddi, Two Injured In Daylight Shooting

Solan: A businessman in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district was shot and injured in a daylight attack while offering namaz on the rooftop of his office on Saturday. According to reports, the attackers targeted Raj Khan, the owner of a private firm. At the time of the attack, Raj Khan was offering afternoon prayers on the office rooftop.

According to eyewitnesses, three youths, one of whom had his face covered, entered the office premises, went up to the roof, and fired at Khan, injuring him in the legs. Before fleeing, the attackers also assaulted one of his relatives, hitting him on the head with a stick.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and launched an investigation. Pinky Chauhan, an employee present at the office, said the three youths arrived outside the office on a Bullet motorcycle around 2 pm and went upstairs. "When we heard the gunshot, we came out and saw the three youths coming down the stairs. They pointed a pistol at my head, asked me to move aside, and then fled," she said.