Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

In a post on its official X handle, Army's White Knight Corps said that troops of the Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a coordinated operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday in the general area of Passerkut in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army spokesperson said.

During the operation, security forces established contact with the hiding terrorists leading to an exchange of fire. Officials confirmed that a firefight is currently underway.

The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

The forest area of Kishtwar has turned into a battlefield between terrorists and security forces for some time now. On February 4, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and the terrorists in the Dichar area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

The contact with the hiding terrorists in the woods was established during the ongoing Operation Trashi I in Chatroo forests. A soldier of the Indian Army was killed during a fierce encounter with the terrorists in January. It was for the fourth time since January 18 that security forces established contact with terrorists in the area. Due to continuous efforts and operation by the security forces, terrorists are on the run and are coming in contact with forces on regular intervals.