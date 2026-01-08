ETV Bharat / state

Gunfight Breaks Out Between Armed Groups In Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal: A gunfight broke out between two armed groups on Thursday morning in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said.

Suspected cadres of the banned Zeliangrong United Front (S Kamson), who went to destroy an alleged illicit poppy cultivation at Kharam Vaiphei, engaged in a gunfight with armed Kuki underground groups, they said. There is no report of any casualty in the firing, officials said, adding that firing has stopped.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the peripheral areas. The sound of firing created tension and panic in the peripheral villages of Imphal West district, which share boundaries with Kangpokpi district and have witnessed large-scale gunfights between Kuki and Meitei groups in 2023 and 2024.