Guna Farmer's Murder: BJP Expels Leader Accused Of Killing Farmer, Molesting His Daughters

Guna: Days after he was accused of crushing a farmer to death in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, BJP leader Mahendra Nagar has been expelled from the party.

An FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, conspiracy, assault, and outraging women's modesty has been registered against 14 named accused, including the Nagars, and four unidentified persons.

Hukum Singh, Nagar's elder brother, was arrested late Sunday, while the seized Thar jeep yielded bloodstains linking it to the crime. "There was a dispute between two parties, in which one person died. The police have registered a case under various sections. One of the main accused, Hukum Singh, has been arrested, while the remaining accused are being searched for," Guna SP Ankit Soni said.

Police said on Sunday afternoon, when Ramswaroop Nagar (40) walked to his fields with his wife Vindo Bai (38), they were ambushed by a mob led by Nagar and his relatives, including his sons Nitesh and Devendra, wife Kamlesh Bai, nephew Jitendra, and around a dozen others, among them women.

The letter issued by BJP expelling Mahendra Nagar. (ETV Bharat)

Eyewitnesses recounted a scene of sheer savagery. The attackers, armed with sticks, rods, and guns, surrounded Ramswaroop and unleashed a frenzied assault, pummeling him until he collapsed with multiple fractures across his body. In a final act of cruelty, Nagar allegedly drove a Thar jeep over Ramswaroop's limp form, crushing him fatally. When Vindo Bai and their two 17-year-old daughters, Tanisha and Krishna, rushed to intervene, the mob turned on them, slapping the women viciously, tearing the girls' clothes, and firing shots into the air to terrorise villagers from approaching.

Police said Ramswaroop's maternal uncle, Rajendra Nagar, who joined the fray to help, was also beaten. For nearly an hour, the assailants held the village hostage at gunpoint, blocking locals from rushing Ramswaroopto a nearby health centre. Only after persistent pleas did they relent, allowing the gravely injured family to be ferried to Guna District Hospital. Ramswaroop succumbed en route or upon arrival, his body riddled with trauma.

The survivors — Vindo Bai, Tanisha, Krishna, and Rajendra — are undergoing treatment for fractures, lacerations, and emotional scars, with the daughters particularly traumatised by the molestation.