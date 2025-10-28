Guna Farmer's Murder: BJP Expels Leader Accused Of Killing Farmer, Molesting His Daughters
Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said no culprit will be spared and directed police and district authorities to expedite the probe with utmost seriousness.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Guna: Days after he was accused of crushing a farmer to death in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, BJP leader Mahendra Nagar has been expelled from the party.
An FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, conspiracy, assault, and outraging women's modesty has been registered against 14 named accused, including the Nagars, and four unidentified persons.
Hukum Singh, Nagar's elder brother, was arrested late Sunday, while the seized Thar jeep yielded bloodstains linking it to the crime. "There was a dispute between two parties, in which one person died. The police have registered a case under various sections. One of the main accused, Hukum Singh, has been arrested, while the remaining accused are being searched for," Guna SP Ankit Soni said.
Police said on Sunday afternoon, when Ramswaroop Nagar (40) walked to his fields with his wife Vindo Bai (38), they were ambushed by a mob led by Nagar and his relatives, including his sons Nitesh and Devendra, wife Kamlesh Bai, nephew Jitendra, and around a dozen others, among them women.
Eyewitnesses recounted a scene of sheer savagery. The attackers, armed with sticks, rods, and guns, surrounded Ramswaroop and unleashed a frenzied assault, pummeling him until he collapsed with multiple fractures across his body. In a final act of cruelty, Nagar allegedly drove a Thar jeep over Ramswaroop's limp form, crushing him fatally. When Vindo Bai and their two 17-year-old daughters, Tanisha and Krishna, rushed to intervene, the mob turned on them, slapping the women viciously, tearing the girls' clothes, and firing shots into the air to terrorise villagers from approaching.
Police said Ramswaroop's maternal uncle, Rajendra Nagar, who joined the fray to help, was also beaten. For nearly an hour, the assailants held the village hostage at gunpoint, blocking locals from rushing Ramswaroopto a nearby health centre. Only after persistent pleas did they relent, allowing the gravely injured family to be ferried to Guna District Hospital. Ramswaroop succumbed en route or upon arrival, his body riddled with trauma.
The survivors — Vindo Bai, Tanisha, Krishna, and Rajendra — are undergoing treatment for fractures, lacerations, and emotional scars, with the daughters particularly traumatised by the molestation.
The trigger was a festering feud over six bighas of farmland in neighbouring Pachlavara village, Baran district of Rajasthan, owned by Ramswaroop's maternal uncle, Pappu Nagar. Nagar's relative Kanhaiya had been pressuring the family to relinquish it, but Ramswaroop's steadfast refusal — amid allegations of Nagar's years-long reign of intimidation — forces at least 25 small farmers to sell holdings at throwaway prices and flee Ganeshpura.
Nagar is the Ganeshpura booth president and is said to be close to former Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya. Nagar had previously served as a sarpanch.
Based on statements of family members, a case has been filed against Jitendra Nagar, Kanhaiyalal, Lokesh, Naveen, and 13 other individuals, along with one unidentified person. Hukum Singh, who attacked Ramswaroop, has been arrested.
Breaking his silence, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote, "I express my condolences to the family" on X, before issuing an iron-clad directive that "No culprit will be spared". He directed police and district authorities to expedite the probe with utmost seriousness.
गुना के फतेहगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में आपसी विवाद में एक व्यक्ति की दुखद मृत्यु होने की घटना संज्ञान में आई है। मैं परिजनों के प्रति शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 27, 2025
मैंने इस प्रकरण में पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 14 आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण…
State BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal echoed the CM, stating, "Our government will punish every criminal, regardless of affiliation."
Congress decried the incident as a "Lakhimpur Kheri rerun," accusing the ruling party of shielding land mafia and fostering impunity. "Violence, looting, and assaults are rampant under this regime," Bamori MLA Rishi Agrawal said, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry and Scindia's intervention, given Guna falls in his Lok Sabha turf.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he will meet the victim's family on Tuesday. "This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident. Strict action should be taken against the criminals. Tomorrow, I myself will go to their village in Ram Swaroop Nagar to meet the family," he posted on X.
यह अत्याधिक दिल दहलाने वाली घटना है। अपराधियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। कल मैं स्वयं राम स्वरूप नगर के परिवार से मिलने उनके गाँव जाऊँगा। @INCIndia @INCMP @JM_Scindia https://t.co/sr4DZrOuNU— Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) October 27, 2025
Villagers, living in fear of reprisals, whispered of Nagar's unchecked dominance, where defiance meant ruin. As Ramswaroop's body was cremated amid wails, his daughters' tearful accounts — "They sat on me, tore my clothes, and fired at us"—amplified calls for justice.
