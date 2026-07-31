ETV Bharat / state

Gangrape Attempt On Woman In MP's Guna, Accused Try To Insert Wooden Stick Into Her Private Parts

Guna: In a gruesome incident, a few miscreants tried to rape a woman by dragging her into a forest at Guna in Madhya Pradesh. As if this was not enough, the accused also tried to insert a wooden stick into the woman's private parts.

The woman, reportedly a resident of Kolkata in West Bengal, works in Jharkhand. She had been to Guna, to meet her fiance who is an engineer. On Thursday night, she and her fiancé had been to Hanuman Tekri temple. While returning from the temple on a two-wheeler, four to five men stopped them, pretending that their vehicle had a flat tyre.

When the woman and her fiance got down, the accused took away the keys of the two-wheeler and dragged her into a forest nearby. The accused thrashed the victim's fiance and subdued him. They then tried to rape the woman. However, the accused did not succeed in the attempt and enraged over this, they hit her private parts and tried inserting a stick into it.