Gangrape Attempt On Woman In MP's Guna, Accused Try To Insert Wooden Stick Into Her Private Parts
The woman was travelling with her fiance when they were stopped by the accused who dragged her into forest where they tried to rape her.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Guna: In a gruesome incident, a few miscreants tried to rape a woman by dragging her into a forest at Guna in Madhya Pradesh. As if this was not enough, the accused also tried to insert a wooden stick into the woman's private parts.
The woman, reportedly a resident of Kolkata in West Bengal, works in Jharkhand. She had been to Guna, to meet her fiance who is an engineer. On Thursday night, she and her fiancé had been to Hanuman Tekri temple. While returning from the temple on a two-wheeler, four to five men stopped them, pretending that their vehicle had a flat tyre.
When the woman and her fiance got down, the accused took away the keys of the two-wheeler and dragged her into a forest nearby. The accused thrashed the victim's fiance and subdued him. They then tried to rape the woman. However, the accused did not succeed in the attempt and enraged over this, they hit her private parts and tried inserting a stick into it.
Hearing the woman's cries, a passerby immediately called 112 to report the incident.
As a police team rushed to the scene, the accused fled into the forest. Police sent the victim to the district hospital for medical examination. Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown accused under relevant sections of BNS. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the spot.
Guna Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal said, "According to the victim, she and her fiance were stopped and brutally assaulted. An attempt was made to rape the woman. The police team is monitoring the case. The search for the accused is on. Additionally, an SIT has been formed to investigate the incident. The accused will be apprehended soon."
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