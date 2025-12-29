ETV Bharat / state

Gulmarg Records Coldest Temperature At Minus 2°C As Snow Forecast In Kashmir From Tomorrow

Srinagar: Subzero temperatures continued across parts of Kashmir, with Gulmarg recording the coldest minimum temperature at minus 2 degrees Celsius, even as weather officials forecast fresh snowfall in the Valley beginning December 30.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar Centre, most areas of Jammu and Kashmir remained dry over the past 24 hours, with cloudy conditions prevailing at several places. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, emerged as the coldest spot, while Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius, which was above normal for this time of the year.

Other parts of the Valley also witnessed chilly nights, with Kupwara recording 1.8 degrees Celsius and Qazigund settling at 1.4 degrees Celsius. In the Jammu region, minimum temperatures were relatively higher, with Jammu city recording 9.1 degrees Celsius and Katra 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said that mostly dry and cloudy conditions are expected on December 29, with the possibility of very light snowfall over the Zojila and Drass axis. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from December 30 to December 31, bringing light to moderate snowfall mainly across the Kashmir Valley.