Gulmarg Records Coldest Temperature At Minus 2°C As Snow Forecast In Kashmir From Tomorrow
Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir remained dry over the past 24 hours, with cloudy conditions prevailing at several places.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 29, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST
Srinagar: Subzero temperatures continued across parts of Kashmir, with Gulmarg recording the coldest minimum temperature at minus 2 degrees Celsius, even as weather officials forecast fresh snowfall in the Valley beginning December 30.
According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar Centre, most areas of Jammu and Kashmir remained dry over the past 24 hours, with cloudy conditions prevailing at several places. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir, emerged as the coldest spot, while Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius, which was above normal for this time of the year.
Other parts of the Valley also witnessed chilly nights, with Kupwara recording 1.8 degrees Celsius and Qazigund settling at 1.4 degrees Celsius. In the Jammu region, minimum temperatures were relatively higher, with Jammu city recording 9.1 degrees Celsius and Katra 9.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather department said that mostly dry and cloudy conditions are expected on December 29, with the possibility of very light snowfall over the Zojila and Drass axis. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from December 30 to December 31, bringing light to moderate snowfall mainly across the Kashmir Valley.
Meteorologists forecast that snowfall will begin Tuesday afternoon (December 30) and may continue into the morning of December 31. While the chances of snowfall over the plains remain limited, there is around a 40 per cent possibility of light snow in some low-lying areas if precipitation persists during the night.
From December 31 to January 1, cloudy weather is expected to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by light to moderate rain or snow at scattered places. Officials said that, although the system is expected to remain weak, falling temperatures could improve snow chances, and light snowfall in a few plain areas cannot be ruled out.
Dry weather is likely to return from January 2 onwards and is expected to prevail until at least January 5, the department said.
Also Read