ETV Bharat / state

Gulf War Hits Rajasthan Exports Hard; Freight Costs Surge 8-Fold, Industries Face Shutdown

Jaipur: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has dealt a severe blow to Rajasthan’s export sector, with shipping costs skyrocketing and supply chains disrupted, forcing many exporters to halt operations.

Industry representatives said container freight charges have increased by six to eight times due to disruptions in international shipping routes. They have stated that the steep rise in logistics costs and delays has made it difficult for exporters to remain competitive in global markets, leading to order cancellations and a near standstill in shipments across key sectors.

Suresh Agarwal, president of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry, said industries such as marble, textiles, handicrafts, and gems and jewellery have been the worst affected. "Major export hubs including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bhilwara are witnessing a sharp slowdown, with small and medium enterprises facing mounting financial pressure due to delayed payments and rising costs," he said.

Industries such as marble, textiles, handicrafts, and gems and jewellery have been the worst affected (ETV Bharat)

The crisis has been exacerbated by disruptions at ports and airports in West Asian countries, which have slowed down cargo movement. Freight charges for containers, which earlier averaged around $1,000, have now surged to between $6,000 and $8,000.