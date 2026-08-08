Gulf Tensions, US Tariff Proposal Threaten Basmati Rice Exports From Jammu Kashmir
Jammu's aromatic Basmati rice faces export risks as US Senate authorises tariffs on India; Gulf tensions further threaten major export markets, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Jammu: The renowned aromatic Basmati rice of Jammu and Kashmir now faces major challenges as the US Senate authorised President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India. The move could severely impact exports amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.
The decision followed the US Senate’s overwhelming 86-11 vote to pass Lindsey O. Graham’s Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Once approved by the House of Representatives, the Act will empower the US president to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on five major buyers of Russian oil and gas, with India among them.
Exporters and farmers in Jammu, speaking to ETV Bharat, said they are vigilant about the situation but are less concerned about US tariffs, since most Basmati rice from the region is exported to Gulf countries rather than the US. Their greater concern lies with the Gulf region, where the ongoing Iran-US conflict has slowed down exports.
Jammu’s famous Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Basmati rice, particularly the aromatic 370 brand known worldwide, enjoys demand everywhere. However, about 50 per cent of total Basmati rice exports go to Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Iraq, while the US accounts for only 5 per cent of the demand.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balwinder Singh, owner of Sher-e-Kashmir Rice Mill in Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura area, said that while they have diversified their markets beyond the US to reduce earlier dependence on it for Basmati exports, a 100% tariff would effectively mean a complete closure of trade with the US.
“The majority of our exports go to the Gulf region, but after the Iran-US war, which impacted the entire West Asia region, it has also impacted our exports. Our export to the US is around five per cent, but if a 100 per cent tariff is imposed on India, we may not be able to continue exporting this much as well,” he said.
Singh added that, for some time now, the mill owners had been aware of the US plans and were redirecting their exports by exploring markets in Europe and Australia.
The Jammu Division annually produces approximately 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of long-grain Basmati rice. Paddy is cultivated on over 63,000 hectares in the plains, with areas such as RS Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, Marh, and Gajansoo in the Jammu district renowned for their export-quality aromatic Basmati rice. Due to low local consumption, around 75 to 85 per cent of the total production is exported both nationally and internationally.
As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which works under the Union Ministry of Commerce, Basmati rice from India is exported to Gulf countries and also to the US.
The country has exported 6.52 million MTs of Basmati rice across the world during the year 2025-26, valued at Rs 50,138.28 crore ($5.67 billion). The major export destinations of Basmati rice include Saudi Arabia (16.6 per cent), Iran (13.9 per cent), Iraq (11.2 per cent), the UAE (8.2 per cent), Yemen (5.7 per cent), and the US (5.0 per cent).
Bharat Priye, a farmer and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Kisan Congress, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect the interests of the country’s farmers.
“The Prime Minister spoke of friendly relations with the US President, but this decision by the US Senate will have a long-lasting impact on farmers nationwide, including those in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Priye noted that while Basmati rice is one concern, the horticultural produce of the Kashmir Valley, especially apples and dry fruits, will be significantly affected. “The US will impose a 100 per cent tariff on our goods, while their products will enter India tariff-free,” he added.
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