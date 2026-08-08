ETV Bharat / state

Gulf Tensions, US Tariff Proposal Threaten Basmati Rice Exports From Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: The renowned aromatic Basmati rice of Jammu and Kashmir now faces major challenges as the US Senate authorised President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India. The move could severely impact exports amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

The decision followed the US Senate’s overwhelming 86-11 vote to pass Lindsey O. Graham’s Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Once approved by the House of Representatives, the Act will empower the US president to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on five major buyers of Russian oil and gas, with India among them.

Exporters and farmers in Jammu, speaking to ETV Bharat, said they are vigilant about the situation but are less concerned about US tariffs, since most Basmati rice from the region is exported to Gulf countries rather than the US. Their greater concern lies with the Gulf region, where the ongoing Iran-US conflict has slowed down exports.

Jammu’s famous Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Basmati rice, particularly the aromatic 370 brand known worldwide, enjoys demand everywhere. However, about 50 per cent of total Basmati rice exports go to Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Iraq, while the US accounts for only 5 per cent of the demand.

Representational Image (ANI)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balwinder Singh, owner of Sher-e-Kashmir Rice Mill in Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura area, said that while they have diversified their markets beyond the US to reduce earlier dependence on it for Basmati exports, a 100% tariff would effectively mean a complete closure of trade with the US.

“The majority of our exports go to the Gulf region, but after the Iran-US war, which impacted the entire West Asia region, it has also impacted our exports. Our export to the US is around five per cent, but if a 100 per cent tariff is imposed on India, we may not be able to continue exporting this much as well,” he said.