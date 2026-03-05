ETV Bharat / state

Gulf Tensions Leave Telugu Migrants Anxious, AP Government Assures Support

Some migrants from the region spoke to ETV Bharat about the situation on the ground. "The Kuwait Army is intercepting drones coming from Iran. Bombs have reportedly fallen in some areas of Kuwait. Several military personnel have been injured, and one person near our area has died. Schools have been closed, and we are staying in safe places. Although we are safe for now, the fear remains," said Patti Subbarayudu from Chennarajupodu.

Thousands of people from the erstwhile Chittoor and Kadapa districts are employed in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. The current situation has caused worry among their families in Andhra Pradesh, who fear for the safety of their relatives.

YSR Kadapa: Rising tensions in the Gulf region have left many Telugu families anxious, as thousands of migrants from Andhra Pradesh are currently working in West Asian countries. Reports of attacks and the sound of explosions in some areas have created concern among migrant workers and their families back home.

"I have been working in Kuwait for the past 10 years. Due to the tense situation, authorities are patrolling the streets with sirens. People are advised not to step out except for emergencies. So far, there has been no direct threat in the Farwaniya area where we live. Flight services have also been suspended. We are living in constant fear," said Elakacharla Ramesh from Pileru.

According to Desetti Murali from Pullampeta, Telugu migrants in the Middle East are safe, and there are no major problems at present. "However, people are worried as airports have been closed and some services have been suspended. In the area where we live, there is no visible war-like situation. The Indian government has sent a message saying it is ready to provide assistance if needed, which has given us some confidence," added Murali.

Desetti Murali from Pullampeta (ETV Bharat)

"Over 10,000 Telugu migrants are living in the Jahra area of Kuwait. Bombs have fallen in nearby places, but there has been no loss of life. Authorities are neutralising them before they hit the ground. People are continuing their work and, so far, all Telugu migrants are safe," said Jogineni Mani from Somakulapalle.

Jogineni Mani from Somakulapalle (ETV Bharat)

Government assures support

Andhra Pradesh Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said Telugu migrants should not panic over the situation in West Asian countries and assured them of government support. He said many migrants from areas such as Rayachoti, Rajampet, Railway Koduru, Tamballapalle and Pileru in the erstwhile Chittoor and Kadapa districts are currently working in Gulf countries.

Reddy said the state government, through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), is making arrangements to provide temporary shelter, security and legal assistance to migrants in case of emergencies. A special 24-hour control room has also been set up at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu migrants.

Helpline Numbers:

Helpline: 0863-2340678

WhatsApp: 8500027678