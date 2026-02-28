Gulf Tensions Escalate, Malayali Expats In Distress As Flights from Kerala Disrupted
A recent missile strike in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has left families in Kerala worried as they are desperately trying to contact their relatives
Published : February 28, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: After Iran reportedly launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military installations in parts of the Gulf, hundreds of thousands of Malayali expatriates have been left anxious about their safety.
A recent missile strike in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which reportedly resulted in a fatality, has left families in Kerala worried as they are desperately trying to contact their relatives through phone calls and social media as the tension in the region escalate.
With the disruption to air travel between Kerala and the Middle East due to safety concerns, several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, have reportedly closed their airspaces. Authorities have indicated that many flight services to and from the Gulf region may remain suspended until further notice.
Operations at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) have been affected as well. Similar disruptions have been reported at other major airports in Kerala. Flights operated by Air India and IndiGo from Kannur to Doha have been cancelled. Air India services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and Doha have also been called off, along with an Abu Dhabi service operated by Air Arabia.
At Karipur (Kozhikode) Airport, the situation is tense, with four Air India services and three IndiGo services being cancelled. These include Air India Express flights to Riyadh, Dubai, and Dammam, and IndiGo flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dubai.
Major international carriers such as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways have also suspended several regional operations. The mass cancellations have left hundreds of Malayalis stranded at various airports. Many were travelling home for holidays, while others were returning to work after leave.
Reportedly, warning sirens have been sounding in several areas, with missiles reportedly intercepted mid-air around Kuwait. Residents living near American military installations in Abu Dhabi have reported hearing loud explosions and seeing thick plumes of smoke.
In Qatar, residents are said to be receiving frequent emergency alerts on their mobile phones. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Malayalis working in Israel and Iran have been moved to bunkers and other secure underground facilities as a precautionary measure.
In response to the crisis, the Kerala government has activated a dedicated help desk through NORKA Roots to assist Malayalis in affected regions. Expatriates and their families can register and seek assistance through the NORKA Global Contact Centre at +91-8802012345 (international missed call) or the toll-free number 18004253939 (within India).
NORKA has urged Indian nationals to strictly follow the safety advisories issued by the respective Indian embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs.
