ETV Bharat / state

Gulf Tensions Escalate, Malayali Expats In Distress As Flights from Kerala Disrupted

Thiruvananthapuram: After Iran reportedly launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military installations in parts of the Gulf, hundreds of thousands of Malayali expatriates have been left anxious about their safety.

A recent missile strike in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which reportedly resulted in a fatality, has left families in Kerala worried as they are desperately trying to contact their relatives through phone calls and social media as the tension in the region escalate.

With the disruption to air travel between Kerala and the Middle East due to safety concerns, several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, have reportedly closed their airspaces. Authorities have indicated that many flight services to and from the Gulf region may remain suspended until further notice.

Operations at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) have been affected as well. Similar disruptions have been reported at other major airports in Kerala. Flights operated by Air India and IndiGo from Kannur to Doha have been cancelled. Air India services from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and Doha have also been called off, along with an Abu Dhabi service operated by Air Arabia.

At Karipur (Kozhikode) Airport, the situation is tense, with four Air India services and three IndiGo services being cancelled. These include Air India Express flights to Riyadh, Dubai, and Dammam, and IndiGo flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dubai.