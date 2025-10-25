ETV Bharat / state

Gulf Air Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Refusing Boarding To Former TN MLA

Chennai: The Chennai Consumer Commission has ordered airline operator Gulf Air to pay Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to a former Tamil Nadu MLA who was denied boarding despite having a flight ticket.

Nizamuddin, a former MLA from Periamet, Chennai, had booked a ticket on a Gulf Air flight from Moscow to Dubai in 2023 to attend an event in Dubai. Despite having a valid ticket, the airline refused to let him travel on the Gulf Air flight, stating that the traveller's name (Nizamuddin) was not included in the passport as per the rules of the United Arab Emirates.

He reiterated to the airline officials that his name was included in the passport as per UAE regulations. Later, he had no other option but to travel to Dubai on an Air Arabia flight. However, Nizamuddin was deeply distressed as he was denied boarding despite having a ticket.