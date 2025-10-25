Gulf Air Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Refusing Boarding To Former TN MLA
The Chennai Consumer Commission ordered Gulf Air to pay Rs. 1 lakh to a former Tamil Nadu MLA denied boarding despite holding a ticket.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:34 AM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Consumer Commission has ordered airline operator Gulf Air to pay Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to a former Tamil Nadu MLA who was denied boarding despite having a flight ticket.
Nizamuddin, a former MLA from Periamet, Chennai, had booked a ticket on a Gulf Air flight from Moscow to Dubai in 2023 to attend an event in Dubai. Despite having a valid ticket, the airline refused to let him travel on the Gulf Air flight, stating that the traveller's name (Nizamuddin) was not included in the passport as per the rules of the United Arab Emirates.
He reiterated to the airline officials that his name was included in the passport as per UAE regulations. Later, he had no other option but to travel to Dubai on an Air Arabia flight. However, Nizamuddin was deeply distressed as he was denied boarding despite having a ticket.
Following this, Nizamuddin filed a petition with the Chennai North Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, claiming that Gulf Air had refused to accept his passport even though Air Arabia had accepted it. He also sought an order for Gulf Air to pay Rs. 7 lakh each for deficient service and unfair trade.
The Chennai North Consumer Disputes Commission, which investigated the complaint, said, "The fact that the petitioner (Nizamuddin) was denied boarding the flight without considering the amended rules of the United Arab Emirates is deficient service. Therefore, Gulf Air should refund the ticket fee of Rs. 29,689 to the petitioner with 9 percent interest. Also, it should pay Rs. 1 lakh for deficient service and mental anguish and Rs. 10,000 as litigation costs."
Also read:
Trademark Dispute: Bombay HC Asks Shoemaker To Pay Rs 50-Lakh Fine For Suppressing Facts