ETV Bharat / state

Gulab Sidhu House Firing Case: Punjab Police Arrest Gang Members, Recover Pistols, Car And Motorcycles

Barnala: Punjab Police have claimed a major breakthrough in the investigation into the firing at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu's residence.

Under the leadership of Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal and the directions of the Barnala SSP, the force arrested four accused on September 21, following a search operation conducted using technical and scientific methods.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Shaktiman, Gurpreet Singh alias Bana, Ramanpreet Singh and Gaurav Sharma alias Krishan Kumar, all residents of Sangrur district.

According to the DIG, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the main gate of Gulab Sidhu's house, during the intervening night of September 12 and 13, 2026. Criminals based abroad had claimed responsibility for the incident on social media.

Police registered a case at Barnala police station under non-bailable sections and provisions of the Arms Act.

On September 22, police teams in Barnala signalled a motorcycle without a number plate, coming from the direction of Mansa, to stop. The riders allegedly attempted to flee.

During the police response, Gurvinder Singh sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg, while another accused, Gurpyar Singh, was injured after falling from the motorcycle. Police took both into custody and admitted them to Civil Hospital, Barnala.

Police Recover Weapons & Vehicles

During the operation, police recovered three pistols with magazines, including two country-made pistols and one .30-bore pistol, along with 10 live cartridges and five spent cartridges. Police also recovered a car and two motorcycles without number plates.