Gulab Sidhu House Firing Case: Punjab Police Arrest Gang Members, Recover Pistols, Car And Motorcycles
Police obtained a remand of the accused from the court and are questioning them as part of the ongoing investigation.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Barnala: Punjab Police have claimed a major breakthrough in the investigation into the firing at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu's residence.
Under the leadership of Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal and the directions of the Barnala SSP, the force arrested four accused on September 21, following a search operation conducted using technical and scientific methods.
The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Shaktiman, Gurpreet Singh alias Bana, Ramanpreet Singh and Gaurav Sharma alias Krishan Kumar, all residents of Sangrur district.
According to the DIG, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the main gate of Gulab Sidhu's house, during the intervening night of September 12 and 13, 2026. Criminals based abroad had claimed responsibility for the incident on social media.
Police registered a case at Barnala police station under non-bailable sections and provisions of the Arms Act.
On September 22, police teams in Barnala signalled a motorcycle without a number plate, coming from the direction of Mansa, to stop. The riders allegedly attempted to flee.
During the police response, Gurvinder Singh sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg, while another accused, Gurpyar Singh, was injured after falling from the motorcycle. Police took both into custody and admitted them to Civil Hospital, Barnala.
Police Recover Weapons & Vehicles
During the operation, police recovered three pistols with magazines, including two country-made pistols and one .30-bore pistol, along with 10 live cartridges and five spent cartridges. Police also recovered a car and two motorcycles without number plates.
According to police officials, the arrested accused have links with criminals based abroad and were allegedly planning to commit another major crime.
Police have obtained their remand from the court and are questioning the accused in detail. Police said the interrogation may lead to further important revelations.
What Happened At Gulab Sidhu's House?
The firing took place between 1.30 am and 2 am on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. The attackers allegedly fired indiscriminately at the singer's ancestral home.
According to the details provided, the attackers stopped their motorcycle near the house, after which the youth seated in the middle loaded a pistol and opened fire. Footage showed three youths arriving outside the house on a motorcycle.
Gulab Sidhu was not present at home when the firing took place. So far, the singer has not reacted directly to the incident.
Gulab Sidhu recently made his debut in Punjabi cinema with the release of the film 'Juda'. The film received mixed reactions from audiences, with some also criticising the singer's acting.
Apart from his film debut, the singer remains in the spotlight for his songs and live shows.
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