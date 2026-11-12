ETV Bharat / state

Gujjar Youth Critical After Alleged Attack By Miscreants While Transporting Cattle in Jammu; Probe Underway

Sardar Ali Khatana, Gujjar youth who was critically injured in Jammu attack ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: A youth from the Gujjar community was critically injured after alleged miscreants attacked him while he was transporting dairy cattle on the outskirts of the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place late Wednesday night, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The victim, Sardar Ali Khatana, who is currently admitted to the emergency ward of Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, had sustained severe injuries and lost a large amount of blood. Doctors said he received seven stitches on his head and remains in critical condition.

According to the family, Sardar was transporting milch cows from Jammu to a dairy farm in Anantnag in a pickup vehicle alongside his cousin, Abrar Ahmed Khatana, and a driver. “We carried a valid transport permit issued by the Jammu Deputy Commissioner’s office and the police. Veterinary teams had already inspected the cattle at Lakhanpur,” they said. Speaking to ETV Bharat outside the Nagrota police station, Abrar said several vehicles began chasing them near Jagti. "To save our lives, we stopped at a police checkpoint where two or three officers were stationed. However, given the large number of attackers, we left that spot and headed straight toward the police station," he said.