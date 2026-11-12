Gujjar Youth Critical After Alleged Attack By Miscreants While Transporting Cattle in Jammu; Probe Underway
A Gujjar youth transporting dairy cattle with a valid permit was critically injured after alleged miscreants attacked him in Jammu, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Published : November 12, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Jammu: A youth from the Gujjar community was critically injured after alleged miscreants attacked him while he was transporting dairy cattle on the outskirts of the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place late Wednesday night, prompting police to launch an investigation.
The victim, Sardar Ali Khatana, who is currently admitted to the emergency ward of Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, had sustained severe injuries and lost a large amount of blood. Doctors said he received seven stitches on his head and remains in critical condition.
According to the family, Sardar was transporting milch cows from Jammu to a dairy farm in Anantnag in a pickup vehicle alongside his cousin, Abrar Ahmed Khatana, and a driver. “We carried a valid transport permit issued by the Jammu Deputy Commissioner’s office and the police. Veterinary teams had already inspected the cattle at Lakhanpur,” they said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat outside the Nagrota police station, Abrar said several vehicles began chasing them near Jagti.
"To save our lives, we stopped at a police checkpoint where two or three officers were stationed. However, given the large number of attackers, we left that spot and headed straight toward the police station," he said.
"Before reaching the station, the attackers rammed our vehicle, causing it to overturn. While I managed to flee, the assailants dragged my cousin Sardar and the driver from the wreckage and beat them severely,” Abrar added.
Sardar’s father, Haji Shaukat Khatana, demanded strict action from authorities, presenting the official transport documents. “We did not create this permit ourselves; it was issued by the Deputy Commissioner. If members of the Gujjar-Bakarwal community cannot legally conduct a milk business despite having official authorisation, then how are they supposed to earn a living?”
Meanwhile, Gujjar leader Chaudhary Nazakat Khatana condemned the assault as an “unprovoked attack on legitimate dairy farmers.” Accompanying the family to the police station to file a written complaint, he noted that the cattle are currently in police custody.
A Nagrota police official confirmed a complaint has been registered. “We are investigating the matter, and further action will be taken after proper investigation,” the official said.
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