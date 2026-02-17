ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Voter Count Stands At 4.40 Crore In Final Electoral Rolls Published By EC After SIR

Ahmedabad: The total number of voters in Gujarat now stands at 4.40 crore as per the final electoral rolls published on Tuesday by the Election Commission (EC) following the nearly three-and-a-half months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said.

The final electoral rolls contain the names of 4,40,30,725 voters, an addition of 5.60 lakh names after the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 19 last year, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

In the draft electoral rolls, the names of nearly 74 lakh voters were dropped, pegging the total count of electors at 4.34 crore as against the 5.08 crore earlier. So, at 4.40 crore, there has been an addition of 5.60 lakh voters in the final electoral rolls, it added.

The objections and claims regarding the inclusion or exclusion of one's name in the voters' list were submitted between December 19, 2025 and January 30, 2026. Thereafter, the election officials verified the objections and disposed of them by February 10. Chief Electoral Officer Hareet Shukla said that all the citizens of Gujarat deserve gratitude and congratulations for their unprecedented cooperation in this campaign.

The work was completed within the stipulated time through the active participation of 34 district election officers, 182 voter registration officers, 855 assistant voter registration officers, 50,963 BLOs (booth level officers) and a large number of volunteers, the release said.