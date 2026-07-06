ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Valsad Cyber Police Bust Telegram Fraud Network With Arrest Of Mastermind

Valsad: As part of 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0', an ongoing campaign against cybercrime across Gujarat, the Valsad Cybercrime Police arrested the mastermind of an organized network, which used fake identities on social media platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp to arrange bank accounts and debit cards for cyber fraud.

Preliminary investigations revealed that online transactions worth over Rs 5.21 crore were carried out across the country through the accused's network which was operated on Telegram using fake identities

According to the Cybercrime Police, the accused, identified as Harshal Yadav created multiple accounts on Telegram app using fake identities and contacted people residing in different states across the country. By luring people with the promise of easy money, he persuaded them to divulge details like their bank accounts, debit cards, cheque books, and other documents.

The accused used to transfer money obtained through online fraud from one account to another and withdrew it through cryptocurrency platforms and ATMs. The racket was operated through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

Upon checking the accused's mobile phone, police found several WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The groups included agents, bank account holders, and other individuals from various states. It also came to fore that the accused operated the network from hotels, rented houses, and other locations. During investigation, information related to approximately 70 cyber complaints was obtained from the groups.

According to information gathered during the investigation, fraud totaling Rs 5,21,38,466 was committed through bank accounts linked to the accused. Police are currently investigating all the financial transactions.