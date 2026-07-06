Gujarat's Valsad Cyber Police Bust Telegram Fraud Network With Arrest Of Mastermind
Preliminary investigations revealed that online transactions worth over Rs 5.21 crore were carried out across the country through the accused's network
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Valsad: As part of 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0', an ongoing campaign against cybercrime across Gujarat, the Valsad Cybercrime Police arrested the mastermind of an organized network, which used fake identities on social media platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp to arrange bank accounts and debit cards for cyber fraud.
Preliminary investigations revealed that online transactions worth over Rs 5.21 crore were carried out across the country through the accused's network which was operated on Telegram using fake identities
According to the Cybercrime Police, the accused, identified as Harshal Yadav created multiple accounts on Telegram app using fake identities and contacted people residing in different states across the country. By luring people with the promise of easy money, he persuaded them to divulge details like their bank accounts, debit cards, cheque books, and other documents.
The accused used to transfer money obtained through online fraud from one account to another and withdrew it through cryptocurrency platforms and ATMs. The racket was operated through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.
Upon checking the accused's mobile phone, police found several WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The groups included agents, bank account holders, and other individuals from various states. It also came to fore that the accused operated the network from hotels, rented houses, and other locations. During investigation, information related to approximately 70 cyber complaints was obtained from the groups.
According to information gathered during the investigation, fraud totaling Rs 5,21,38,466 was committed through bank accounts linked to the accused. Police are currently investigating all the financial transactions.
Initial investigations have revealed that the amount is linked to cyber crimes registered in various states across the country. Since there is a possibility of other people being involved in this case, the scope of the investigation has been expanded.
Another important revelation emerged in the police investigation. The investigation revealed that the accused transferred a large sum of money from various bank accounts to the cryptocurrency platform 'Binance'. Approximately US$199,602 (around Rs 1.89 crore in Indian currency) was transferred in cryptocurrency. The assistance of technical and financial agencies is also being sought to investigate the money trail in the case.
According to the police, cases have been registered against the accused in various cyber police stations in Ahmedabad and Andhra Pradesh. Given his criminal history, the police are now investigating other people he was in contact with and the network. It's possible that many new names may emerge during the investigation.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector HG Rabari of the Valsad Cybercrime Police Station. The team, including Police Sub-Inspectors DS Patel and DK Tripathi, played a key role in the operation. The police said that strict action will continue against such cyber criminal networks under 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0' in the coming days.
The Valsad Cyber Crime Police have specifically appealed to citizens not to share their bank account, debit card, checkbook, passbook, or banking details with strangers, lured by the promise of easy money or commission. Such accounts are used for cybercrime, and the account holder can be held legally responsible for the crime. The police also urged citizens to be cautious of suspicious offers and messages received on social media, Telegram, and WhatsApp.
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