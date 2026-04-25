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Gujarat’s Master Puppeteer Padma Shri Mahipat Kavi Passes Away At 96

Ahmedabad: Mahipat Kavi, a prominent puppeteer, writer, and international artist from Gujarat, passed away on Saturday. He was 96.

Kavi and his wife dedicated their entire lives to the art of puppetry and its unique traditions, a craft known as ‘Kathputli Kala'. For 51 consecutive years, Mahipat and his late wife, Leela, made significant contributions toward bringing global recognition to Indian puppetry through their organisation, the ‘Puppet Drama Institute’ (Puppet Natak Sanstha).

In 2023, Mahipat was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his outstanding contributions to the field of arts. He developed puppetry not merely as a medium of entertainment but also utilised it as a tool for education.

It was at the ‘Darpana Academy’ that Mahipat first began staging puppet plays based on Indian literature. Within Gujarat, he and his late wife produced over 150 puppet plays. The primary objective of these plays was to impart various educational lessons to children in a simple and accessible manner.

In addition to producing puppet plays, Mahipat was also an accomplished musician. He played a pivotal role in elevating Indian puppetry to a global stage and served as the producer for various puppet-based presentations featured in ISRO’s 'SITE' (Satellite Instructional Television Experiment) programmes.

Through a series of these programmes, such as the ‘Hoon Ane Mari Bhuri’ (Me and My Bhuri) series, featuring a buffalo puppet, and the ‘Gamdu Jage Che’ (The Village Awakens) series, utilising various types of glove puppets, the voices and thoughts of villagers were presented.