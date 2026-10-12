ETV Bharat / state

Groundnut Shells Become Mushroom Beds, Offering Gujarat Farmers An Income Opportunity

Groundnut Shells Become Mushroom Beds, Offering Saurashtra Farmers An Income Opportunity ( ETV Bharat )

Junagadh: Next time when you enjoy having peanuts breaking its shell, you may not wish to throw it as waste. For, scientists in Junagadh have found a productive use for this leftover material, turning it into a growing medium for oyster mushrooms. For groundnut farmers in Saurashtra, the research offers the possibility of earning additional income from the residues of a crop they already cultivate.

The work has been undertaken at the ICAR–Indian Institute of Groundnut Research in Junagadh. The institute’s technical publications also document oyster mushroom cultivation using groundnut shells and haulms, the dried stems and leaves of the plant.

Groundnut Shells Become Mushroom Beds, Offering Saurashtra Farmers An Income Opportunity (ETV Bharat) According to sources, the effort involved five years of research by a team that includes Shreya Acharya, Shweta Devani, Urja Bhimani, Chirag Bhalia, S. T. Prasath, M. V. Nataraja and institute director S. K. Bera. In a large scale production area like Gujarat, once shelled, the groundnut kernels enter the market while heaps of shells remain behind. Shells and dried plant residues can serve as the base on which mushrooms grow, creating another use for material left after harvesting and processing. India’s groundnut production for 2025–26 is estimated at 130.74 lakh tonnes in the Third Advance Estimate, according to figures published by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Using the shell share of 21–29 per cent cited in the reporter’s account, this would imply approximately 27–38 lakh tonnes of shells nationally. The calculation indicates the potential volume of material available; it does not establish how much can actually be collected for mushroom cultivation. At the Junagadh institute, experimental production is reported to yield 5–10 kilograms of mushrooms over two-day harvesting intervals. This refers to the quantity harvested during that period, rather than the time required to complete a cultivation cycle. Groundnut Shells Become Mushroom Beds, Offering Saurashtra Farmers An Income Opportunity (ETV Bharat)