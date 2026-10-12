Groundnut Shells Become Mushroom Beds, Offering Gujarat Farmers An Income Opportunity
Junagadh scientists have grown oyster mushrooms using groundnut shells and crop residues, offering Saurashtra farmers a potential avenue for additional agricultural income.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Junagadh: Next time when you enjoy having peanuts breaking its shell, you may not wish to throw it as waste. For, scientists in Junagadh have found a productive use for this leftover material, turning it into a growing medium for oyster mushrooms. For groundnut farmers in Saurashtra, the research offers the possibility of earning additional income from the residues of a crop they already cultivate.
The work has been undertaken at the ICAR–Indian Institute of Groundnut Research in Junagadh. The institute’s technical publications also document oyster mushroom cultivation using groundnut shells and haulms, the dried stems and leaves of the plant.
According to sources, the effort involved five years of research by a team that includes Shreya Acharya, Shweta Devani, Urja Bhimani, Chirag Bhalia, S. T. Prasath, M. V. Nataraja and institute director S. K. Bera.
In a large scale production area like Gujarat, once shelled, the groundnut kernels enter the market while heaps of shells remain behind. Shells and dried plant residues can serve as the base on which mushrooms grow, creating another use for material left after harvesting and processing.
India’s groundnut production for 2025–26 is estimated at 130.74 lakh tonnes in the Third Advance Estimate, according to figures published by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Using the shell share of 21–29 per cent cited in the reporter’s account, this would imply approximately 27–38 lakh tonnes of shells nationally. The calculation indicates the potential volume of material available; it does not establish how much can actually be collected for mushroom cultivation.
At the Junagadh institute, experimental production is reported to yield 5–10 kilograms of mushrooms over two-day harvesting intervals. This refers to the quantity harvested during that period, rather than the time required to complete a cultivation cycle.
The report identifies Pleurotus sajor-caju, Pleurotus florida, Pleurotus eous and Pleurotus flabellatus among the oyster mushrooms that can be cultivated using groundnut residues. Researchers are also working on cultivation techniques for Pleurotus sajor-caju, with temperature and humidity managed to support growth.
The researchers say the process involves preparing and treating the shells and dried plant material before placing them in perforated bags with mushroom spawn, the material used to start cultivation. The bags are initially kept under conditions that allow the fungal mycelium to spread through the growing medium. They are subsequently moved to a lighted room for mushroom development and harvesting.
"Temperature, moisture, cleanliness and the quality of spawn remain important throughout the process. The method therefore involves more than simply placing mushroom spawn on discarded shells - the growing material must be prepared properly, and suitable conditions maintained," they said.
Oyster mushrooms provide protein, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals, giving the produce value as food as well as a potential source of supplementary income. However, the report does not provide production costs, selling prices or a calculation of farmers’ likely earnings.
The practical promise lies in linking two activities - groundnut cultivation supplies the residues and mushroom cultivation gives those residues another productive purpose. For Gujarat’s farmers, the shells left after processing could become the starting material for an additional crop.
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