Gujarat's Junagadh District Court Rejects Bail Plea of Accused In Rs 350 Crore Cyber Crime Case

Junagadh: The District Court of Junagarh in Gujarat rejected the bail application of Manthan Thorat, accused in a cyber crime case.

Manthan was arrested along with 12 others on January 5 for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 350 crore. Manthan had applied for 30 days' bail at the Junagadh District and Sessions Court. Considering the arguments of the accused's lawyer and prosecution, Sixth Additional Sessions Judge Amit Rameshbhai Rana rejected Manthan's plea. The judge observed that the prosecution had a strong argument against the accused considering the fact that the case pertains to fraud of crores of rupees.

Police said, after their arrest on January 5, the Junagadh Court had remanded the accused to judicial custody. The accused are lodged in Junagadh District Jail where Manthan suffered a fracture in his leg after an accidental fall. Even as Manthan was treated at the Civil Hospital, he applied for bail. His lawyer said he was seeking treatment at a private hospital.