ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's First Rubber Dam Nears Completion, Water Lifeline For 50 Villages

Chhota Udaipur: Gujarat's first rubber dam, being constructed across the Heran River at Rajvasna village in Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udaipur district, is nearing completion and is expected to transform water availability in the area. Built at an estimated cost of around ₹80 crore, the project is set to provide drinking water and irrigation benefits to nearly 50 villages that have long struggled with water scarcity.

The dam is equipped with advanced rubber bladder technology developed in South Korea, allowing authorities to regulate water storage and discharge according to seasonal requirements. Officials believe the project could offer a sustainable solution to chronic agricultural and drinking water shortages in the area.

The project is expected to benefit villages and farming communities in the Bodeli, Sankheda, Pavi Jetpur and Kwant talukas, which depend heavily on seasonal rainfall and groundwater resources.

The Rajvasna area has traditionally been considered a water-stressed zone, where groundwater levels decline sharply after the monsoon, creating serious challenges for both irrigation and drinking water supply.

An older dam built during the princely era had gradually become ineffective due to heavy silt accumulation and reduced storage capacity. To address the area's long-standing water problems, the Gujarat government sanctioned the rubber dam project using modern engineering solutions aimed at improving water conservation and management.

How The Rubber Dam Works

The total length of the structure is approximately 220 metres, of which 180 metres is fitted with three rubber bladders measuring 60 metres each. The key feature of the project is its inflatable rubber bladder system. The bladders can be inflated with air in about 30 minutes to retain water and deflated when required to release excess flow.

During periods of heavy rainfall and flooding, the bladders can be lowered to allow excess water to pass safely downstream. Once water levels stabilise after the monsoon, the bladders can be reinflated to store water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Officials say this flexible mechanism will help improve water conservation while reducing wastage during periods of high river discharge.