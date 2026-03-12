ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Diamond Industry Faces Recession From US-Israel-Iran War Uncertainty

Junagadh: Gujarat's diamond industry is staring at fresh challenges due to the Israel-US war on Iran that is ongoing in West Asia. The diamond industry, which had experienced a slump before Diwali last year, was gradually regaining its shine since Diwali by slowly restarting operations.

Rough diamonds, mostly imported from Israel and Dubai, were arriving for polishing in Surat, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Botad, and other districts of Gujarat. But now, the war has cast a shadow on the Gujarat-based industry's lustre. Industrialists associated with the diamond industry have expressed concerns that if the war continues for a long time, it could face another recession.

Impact Of War On Gujarat's Diamond Industry

The diamond industry, which is Gujarat's largest employer and foreign exchange earner, was slowly getting back on track after Diwali. The diamond market was booming, and jewellers and foreign buyers were importing more rough diamonds for polishing.

The thriving diamond market in Junagadh's Ambawadi employs around 8,000 diamond workers year-round. After Diwali, rough diamond imports gradually increased, providing employment to small factories and these diamond workers.