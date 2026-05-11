Five Gujarati Tourists Among Six Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh
Nine Gujarati tourists were travelling from Dharamshala to Dalhousie in an Innova when the accident occurred.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Chamba: Six persons were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge near Kakira Ghar in Tunuhatti area along the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district during the early hours of Monday.
Among the victims were five tourists from Gujarat and driver of the vehicle. According to police, the accident occurred at around 3 am amid heavy rainfall when an Innova taxi was traveling from Dharamshala to Dalhousie. The driver allegedly lost control and the vehicle skid off the road and fell into the gorge. The vehicle was carrying nine tourists from Gujarat, who had hired an Innova for sightseeing.
Upon hearing a loud crash following the accident, local residents alerted the police and the administration. Subsequently, police teams, administrative officials, and relief and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation along with locals amid the darkness and rain. The rescue efforts faced significant difficulties due to the torrential downpour. Finally, all the injured passengers were successfully retrieved from the gorge.
The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where after preliminary treatment, four tourists who were in critical condition were referred to the Tanda Medical College for further care.
Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Saklani also arrived at the scene and an investigation was initiated into the accident. Preliminary probe revealed that the vehicle is from Mandi district.
Chamba SP Vijay Kumar Saklani said, "The police have registered a case and have begun investigating the causes of the accident. Efforts are currently underway by the administration to inform the families of the deceased and the injured."
Locals said the accident was caused due to the adverse weather conditions and slippery roads but the lives could have been saved had there been a parapet. Police were seen transporting the bodies to the hospital for postmortem in a pickup truck instead of an ambulance, they added.
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