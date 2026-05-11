ETV Bharat / state

Five Gujarati Tourists Among Six Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba: Six persons were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge near Kakira Ghar in Tunuhatti area along the Chamba-Pathankot National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district during the early hours of Monday.

Among the victims were five tourists from Gujarat and driver of the vehicle. According to police, the accident occurred at around 3 am amid heavy rainfall when an Innova taxi was traveling from Dharamshala to Dalhousie. The driver allegedly lost control and the vehicle skid off the road and fell into the gorge. The vehicle was carrying nine tourists from Gujarat, who had hired an Innova for sightseeing.

Upon hearing a loud crash following the accident, local residents alerted the police and the administration. Subsequently, police teams, administrative officials, and relief and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation along with locals amid the darkness and rain. The rescue efforts faced significant difficulties due to the torrential downpour. Finally, all the injured passengers were successfully retrieved from the gorge.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where after preliminary treatment, four tourists who were in critical condition were referred to the Tanda Medical College for further care.