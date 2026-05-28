ETV Bharat / state

Gujarati Student Stabbed To Death In Canada; Probe Launched

Anand: A 22-year-old Gujarati student was stabbed to death in the Niagara region of Canada, where she was pursuing higher education. This tragic incident reportedly occurred on May 15, shortly after she had left her residence.

The accused has been arrested, and the local police have registered a case of murder against him, followed by an investigation.

The victim, Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Meghan, hails from Borsad in Anand and has also been working alongside her studies. With four years of stay, she has been actively in the process of obtaining Permanent Residency.