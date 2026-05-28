Gujarati Student Stabbed To Death In Canada; Probe Launched
Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Meghan from Anand's Borsad has been staying in the Niagara region for the past four years and was working alongside her higher studies.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Anand: A 22-year-old Gujarati student was stabbed to death in the Niagara region of Canada, where she was pursuing higher education. This tragic incident reportedly occurred on May 15, shortly after she had left her residence.
The accused has been arrested, and the local police have registered a case of murder against him, followed by an investigation.
The victim, Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Meghan, hails from Borsad in Anand and has also been working alongside her studies. With four years of stay, she has been actively in the process of obtaining Permanent Residency.
"Our daughter had been living in Canada for four years for higher education. The incident took place on May 15, but we learned about it yesterday (Wednesday) after getting an official email regarding the matter. We hope that the government will ensure those responsible for my daughter's death get either the death penalty or life imprisonment." Kalpesh Meghani, Vidhi's father, said.
Vidhi was stabbed by a young assailant multiple times, inflicting injuries that proved fatal. Her last rites will be performed in Canada. This incident has also heightened anxiety among Gujarati families residing in Canada.
Incidents involving attacks on Gujaratis have been reported in various countries, including the United States and Canada, over the past few years, raising serious questions regarding the safety and security of students and their families living abroad.
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