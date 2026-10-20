ETV Bharat / state

Gujarati Community Celebrates Navaratri With Garba, Dandiya in Keralam’s Mattancherry

Women dressed in colourful chaniya cholis, along with men and children wearing traditional kediyus, performing garba at the Samudri Mata Temple in the festivities. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Mattancherry near Fort Kochi of Keralam’s historic heritage hub, has come alive with Navaratri celebrations at the Samudri Mata Temple, a spiritual centre for the local Gujarati community. Special poojas and cultural programmes have created a festive atmosphere, with traditional Garba and Dandiya dances adding colour to the nine-day festivities.

The celebrations bring together hundreds of devotees who visit the temple daily to worship the various manifestations of Goddess Durga. The temple premises have been decorated for the occasion, reflecting the spirit of devotion and festivity.

Traditional Gujarati dance forms have emerged as major attractions during the celebrations. Women dressed in colourful chaniya cholis, along with men and children wearing traditional kediyus, gathered at the temple to participate in the festivities.

Garba, performed in circles to devotional songs dedicated to the Goddess, and Dandiya, in which dancers strike decorated sticks in rhythm with the music, drew enthusiastic participation. People across generations, from children to the elderly, joined the dances, turning the temple premises into a vibrant cultural gathering.

Chetan Shah, president of the Samudri Mata Temple, told ETV Bharat that the Gujarati community, whose ancestors migrated from Gujarat to Fort Kochi centuries ago, had preserved its language, customs and cultural traditions across generations.

He said the Navaratri celebrations bring together different Gujarati sub-communities and go beyond religious observances by fostering unity and social cohesion.