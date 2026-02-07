Gujarati Businessman Who Started As A Hawker Bestowed With Uganda's National Honour
Harshadbhai Barot has not only achieved success for himself, but he has also directly and indirectly generated employment for thousands of Ugandan citizens.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Mehsana: Displaying determination and willingness to work hard, a resident of Visnagar in Mehsana has risen from being a street hawker to a renowned industrialist in Uganda. Harshadbhai Barot has received Uganda's highest national honour for his outstanding achievement.
It was around four decades ago that Harshadbhai emigrated from Visnagar to Uganda. With no significant capital or financial support, he began his career as a hawker there. Experiencing hardships, he lived in a temple while trying to make ends meet by hawking small wares.
Gradually, through his hard work and ingenuity, he grew to become a prominent name in the real estate sector under the name of 'Tirupati Harsh'. He has contributed significantly to execute several major industrial, commercial and residential projects in Uganda.
Recognising his contribution to Uganda’s development and his investment running into crores of rupees, Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni bestowed Uganda’s national honour of the Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane (Grand Officer) on Harshadbhai.
This award is considered equivalent to India's Padma Vibhushan or Padma Shri awards. The residents of Mehsana and Gujarat are proud of Harshadbhai’s achievement and his efforts being recognised in a foreign land.
Harshadbhai has not only achieved success for himself, but he has also directly and indirectly generated employment for thousands of Ugandan citizens. He now employs over 2,000 local Ugandans in various projects and is highly respected by the government and the people there.
One of his relatives, Bharatbhai Rao, told ETV Bharat, "It is a matter of pride that an Indian and a Gujarati has been honoured on foreign soil. Starting as a hawker who lived in a temple, Harshadbhai has established a strong reputation in the major industrial, commercial and residential sectors there."
Harshadbhai’s story and his achievement is an inspiration for the youth back home. The recognition given to his years of hard work has brought joy to the local community in Visnagar and Mehsana
Indians in Uganda constitute a small but economically significant minority. There are an estimated more than 30,000 people of Indian origin and non-resident Indians living in the African nation. A large segment of this hail from the western Indian state of Gujarat. Despite making up less than 0.1% of the Ugandan population, the Indians contribute immensely to the Ugandan economy both as taxpayers as well as traders, manufacturers and entrepreneurs.
