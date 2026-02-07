ETV Bharat / state

Gujarati Businessman Who Started As A Hawker Bestowed With Uganda's National Honour

Mehsana: Displaying determination and willingness to work hard, a resident of Visnagar in Mehsana has risen from being a street hawker to a renowned industrialist in Uganda. Harshadbhai Barot has received Uganda's highest national honour for his outstanding achievement.

It was around four decades ago that Harshadbhai emigrated from Visnagar to Uganda. With no significant capital or financial support, he began his career as a hawker there. Experiencing hardships, he lived in a temple while trying to make ends meet by hawking small wares.

Gradually, through his hard work and ingenuity, he grew to become a prominent name in the real estate sector under the name of 'Tirupati Harsh'. He has contributed significantly to execute several major industrial, commercial and residential projects in Uganda.

Recognising his contribution to Uganda’s development and his investment running into crores of rupees, Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni bestowed Uganda’s national honour of the Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane (Grand Officer) on Harshadbhai.

This award is considered equivalent to India's Padma Vibhushan or Padma Shri awards. The residents of Mehsana and Gujarat are proud of Harshadbhai’s achievement and his efforts being recognised in a foreign land.