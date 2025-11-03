Shocking Discovery: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Trolley Bag In Gujarat's Surat
A horrific murder mystery has emerged in Surat after an unidentified woman's body was found inside a trolley bag near Kosamba, sparking widespread panic.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST
Surat: In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the highway in the Kosamba area of Gujarat’s Surat district, triggering panic.
Police said the woman had been brutally murdered, and the killer had tied her legs, placed her body inside a two-foot trolley bag, and dumped it on the side of the highway.
Locals had noticed the unclaimed bag lying near the highway, close to the Kosamba overbridge, on the road leading to a Maruti showroom. Residents alerted police, who quickly arrived at the scene under the supervision of Kosamba Police Inspector D.L. Khachar.
“When we received information from the public, we immediately reached the spot and examined the bag. Preliminary investigation indicates that the body belongs to an unidentified woman, approximately 25 years old. Prima facie, it appears that she was murdered. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report,” Khachar said.
Police said the woman’s body was wrapped in cloth, but it was not dismembered. “We suspect she was killed elsewhere and that the roadside later abandoned the bag to conceal the crime,” they said.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and nearby highways to trace the suspects and identify the victim. They have also urged people with information about the woman’s identity or the incident to come forward. Meanwhile, the horrific discovery has sent shockwaves through the Kosamba area, panicking the locals.
Also Read