Shocking Discovery: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Trolley Bag In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the highway in the Kosamba area of Gujarat’s Surat district, triggering panic.

Police said the woman had been brutally murdered, and the killer had tied her legs, placed her body inside a two-foot trolley bag, and dumped it on the side of the highway.

Locals had noticed the unclaimed bag lying near the highway, close to the Kosamba overbridge, on the road leading to a Maruti showroom. Residents alerted police, who quickly arrived at the scene under the supervision of Kosamba Police Inspector D.L. Khachar.