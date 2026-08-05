ETV Bharat / state

Inspiring India: Gujarat Woman's Solar Mission Earns PM Modi’s Praise, Invitation to I-Day Ceremony

Payal Munjpara, from Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district, receives an invitation as special guest to the Independence Day celebrations. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Surendranagar: A young solar technician, Payal Munjpara, from a small village in the Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district, has scripted a story of pride and inspiration.

The girl born into an ordinary family has been invited as a special guest to the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's historic Red Fort on August 15 in recognition of her dedicated work in the solar energy sector. She received the invitation under the Government of India's “Jan Bhagidari” (People's Participation) initiative, which aims to honour citizens from every corner of the country who have made significant contributions to society and nation-building.

Payal will witness the historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation and hoists the tricolour from the Red Fort, a proud occasion for all of Surendranagar and Gujarat. Payal comes from a modest family and had long harbored a desire to do something unique and meaningful for the country.

After completing her education, she decided to undergo training in the solar energy sector. Having completed her training as a Solar PV Technician, she is now skilled in solar panel installation, fitting, wiring, and maintenance.

Her work has helped challenge the perception that technical fields involving heavy equipment and fieldwork are meant only for men as she has carved a unique identity for herself by challenging these stereotypes through her dedication and hard work.

Alongside her work in solar panel installation, she is raising awareness among women about skill development, employment, and self-reliance. Under her mentorship, many girls are becoming self-reliant through technical training and are contributing to both the growth of the green energy sector and women's empowerment.