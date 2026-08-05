Inspiring India: Gujarat Woman's Solar Mission Earns PM Modi’s Praise, Invitation to I-Day Ceremony
Surendranagar’s Payal Munjpara to be a special guest at the Red Fort on August 15 in recognition of her achievements in the solar sector.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Surendranagar: A young solar technician, Payal Munjpara, from a small village in the Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district, has scripted a story of pride and inspiration.
The girl born into an ordinary family has been invited as a special guest to the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's historic Red Fort on August 15 in recognition of her dedicated work in the solar energy sector. She received the invitation under the Government of India's “Jan Bhagidari” (People's Participation) initiative, which aims to honour citizens from every corner of the country who have made significant contributions to society and nation-building.
Payal will witness the historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation and hoists the tricolour from the Red Fort, a proud occasion for all of Surendranagar and Gujarat. Payal comes from a modest family and had long harbored a desire to do something unique and meaningful for the country.
After completing her education, she decided to undergo training in the solar energy sector. Having completed her training as a Solar PV Technician, she is now skilled in solar panel installation, fitting, wiring, and maintenance.
Her work has helped challenge the perception that technical fields involving heavy equipment and fieldwork are meant only for men as she has carved a unique identity for herself by challenging these stereotypes through her dedication and hard work.
Alongside her work in solar panel installation, she is raising awareness among women about skill development, employment, and self-reliance. Under her mentorship, many girls are becoming self-reliant through technical training and are contributing to both the growth of the green energy sector and women's empowerment.
Payal's work received nationwide attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her in the 132nd episode of his popular radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat". He commended her efforts and hailed her as an ideal role model for girls across rural India.
Expressing her happiness over Independence Day invitation, Payal said, "I joined the 'Seva' organization and underwent training as a solar PV technician. Based on that training, I am now successfully working in the solar sector. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned my work in the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which brought us immense happiness. Now, we have received a special invitation to the national celebration on August 15. I never even dreamed that I would get the opportunity to visit Delhi, participate in such a historic event, and be a guest at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I wholeheartedly thank the Government of India for bestowing such great honour for my humble work."
Sharing his feelings about his daughter's achievement, Payal's father, Jitendrabhai Munjpara, said, "Today, my daughter is working with great dedication after completing her training as a solar PV technician. It is a matter of great pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her in 'Mann Ki Baat'."
“My daughter has received an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan to be present in Delhi on August 15. It is a moment of immense joy for the entire family that our daughter is receiving such national recognition; I express my gratitude to the government for this."
The achievement has generated a festive atmosphere in the village. Village Sarpanch, Ramnikbhai Shivabhai Patel, said, "Payalben, a daughter of our village, has received an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan and has been called to Delhi for August 15th. We are delighted that a daughter of our village brought glory to our village. On this occasion, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the government."
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