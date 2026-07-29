ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Woman, Lover Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband, Burying Body In Factory Pit; Family Misled For Two Years

Jamnagar: Police in Gujarat's Jamnagar have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the murder of her husband, who had been reported missing for nearly two years.

According to police, the family was made to believe that the victim had been living in Australia during this period, while his body had allegedly been buried in a factory premises.

The case came to light after the victim's brother, Ashok Mavadiya, lodged a complaint at Panch 'B' Police Station expressing suspicion over his brother Jignesh Mavadiya's disappearance and possible murder.

According to police, Jignesh's family had been under the impression that he had settled in Australia. However, when a family member planned to travel to Australia and asked Jignesh's wife, Pruthvi, for his local address and contact details, she was unable to provide satisfactory answers. The family got suspicious and reported the matter to the police. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the crime.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Pruthvi was allegedly in a relationship with a man identified as Nilesh even before her marriage to Jignesh. Investigators said the relationship reportedly continued after the marriage.