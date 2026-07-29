Gujarat Woman, Lover Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband, Burying Body In Factory Pit; Family Misled For Two Years
Police alleged that the two conspired to kill Jignesh by mixing cyanide into his glass of alcohol. He allegedly died after consuming the poisoned drink.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Jamnagar: Police in Gujarat's Jamnagar have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the murder of her husband, who had been reported missing for nearly two years.
According to police, the family was made to believe that the victim had been living in Australia during this period, while his body had allegedly been buried in a factory premises.
The case came to light after the victim's brother, Ashok Mavadiya, lodged a complaint at Panch 'B' Police Station expressing suspicion over his brother Jignesh Mavadiya's disappearance and possible murder.
According to police, Jignesh's family had been under the impression that he had settled in Australia. However, when a family member planned to travel to Australia and asked Jignesh's wife, Pruthvi, for his local address and contact details, she was unable to provide satisfactory answers. The family got suspicious and reported the matter to the police. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the crime.
Preliminary police investigations revealed that Pruthvi was allegedly in a relationship with a man identified as Nilesh even before her marriage to Jignesh. Investigators said the relationship reportedly continued after the marriage.
Police alleged that the two conspired to kill Jignesh by mixing cyanide into his glass of alcohol. He allegedly died after consuming the poisoned drink.
According to investigators, after the murder, the accused allegedly dug a pit nearly 12 feet deep inside a factory located in the Dared Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial area and buried the body in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Following the confession, police along with a forensic science team, began excavating the site where human remains were recovered from the pit and have been sent for forensic examination to establish the victim's identity.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha of Lalpur division said, "During interrogation of the victim's wife, the entire incident was uncovered. Both accused have been arrested. Based on the information provided by them, excavation was carried out at a pit in the Dared GIDC area to recover the mortal remains.”
Police have launched further forensic and technical investigations to gather additional evidence. The recovery of the remains and forensic findings will form a crucial part of the ongoing probe.
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