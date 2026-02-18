Gujarat: Woman And Her Lover Get Life Imprisonment For Killing Mother
The verdict was pronounced by Judge Bhupendra Kumar Dave of the Junagadh District and Sessions Court on February 17.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Junagadh: A district court of Junagadh sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her mother in 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the convicts.
The verdict was pronounced by Judge Bhupendra Kumar Dave of the Junagadh District and Sessions Court on February 17. The court held Meenakshi and her lover Amit guilty of killing Dakshaben, the mother of the former, at her residence in Ivnagar village of Junagadh taluka.
Dakshaben was found dead in her home after being struck on the head with a heavy iron plate. While the fabricated story stated that she died due to injuries after being struck by a sharp object, her husband, Govindbhai Bamaniya, who at the time of murder was working as a labourer in Amirgadh village near Palanpur, filed a complaint with the police. He stated that his wife had been murdered by an unknown person.
Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and after gathering evidence, concluded that the deceased had been killed by her elder daughter Meenakshi with the assistance of her lover Amit. Both were taken into custody. On August 23, 2023, when police filed a chargesheet against the accused.
The trial began on August 20, 2024, and after detailed hearings, the court delivered its judgment on February 17, 2026, sentencing both to life imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, the murder was linked to a dispute over Meenakshi’s relationship with Amit. On the night of the incident, Meenakshi and Amit were present at her house in Ivnagar when Dakshaben allegedly saw them together and scolded them. Later that night, when her mother tried to prevent her from meeting Amit, Meenakshi allegedly attacked Dakshaben with a large iron plate, which struck her on the head and killed her on the spot. During the assault, Amit reportedly stood guard outside the house.
After committing the crime, Meenakshi allegedly attempted to portray the murder as an accident. She covered her mother’s body with a blanket and took her siblings to her aunt’s house and circulated the fabricated story.
The court examined 27 witnesses and reviewed 163 different evidences collected through forensic reports, medical records, documents, and materials collected from the crime scene. After cross-examination and detailed arguments, the court found both accused guilty.
