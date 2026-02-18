ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Woman And Her Lover Get Life Imprisonment For Killing Mother

Junagadh: A district court of Junagadh sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her mother in 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the convicts.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Bhupendra Kumar Dave of the Junagadh District and Sessions Court on February 17. The court held Meenakshi and her lover Amit guilty of killing Dakshaben, the mother of the former, at her residence in Ivnagar village of Junagadh taluka.

Dakshaben was found dead in her home after being struck on the head with a heavy iron plate. While the fabricated story stated that she died due to injuries after being struck by a sharp object, her husband, Govindbhai Bamaniya, who at the time of murder was working as a labourer in Amirgadh village near Palanpur, filed a complaint with the police. He stated that his wife had been murdered by an unknown person.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and after gathering evidence, concluded that the deceased had been killed by her elder daughter Meenakshi with the assistance of her lover Amit. Both were taken into custody. On August 23, 2023, when police filed a chargesheet against the accused.