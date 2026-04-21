Over 200 People Fall Ill From Food Poisoning After A Wedding Feast In Gujarat Village
A feast in Abhlod village led to mass food poisoning, sending more than 200 wedding guests to hospitals and creating chaos in Dahod.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST|
Updated : April 21, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Dahod: More than 200 people fell ill within two hours after eating at a wedding feast in Abhlod village of Garbada taluka in Gujarat. The incident, which occurred late at night, caused a rush, with relatives taking affected people to the hospital in emergency 'Dial 108' ambulances, private ambulances, and private vehicles.
As the festivities descended into chaos, the affected individuals were taken to nearby primary health centres, where they began receiving treatment. However, when some people's condition became more serious, they were transferred to Zydus Hospital in Dahod for further treatment.
Rajiv Parmar, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Zydus Hospital, stated that around 8 pm at the wedding in Abhlod, dishes such as paneer curry, dal-rice, and mango juice were served. Around 11 pm, more than 200 people started showing symptoms of food poisoning.
As a result, they were transferred to nearby primary health care centres, and those in a more serious condition were brought to Zydus Hospital, where all medical teams got to work to offer emergency treatment to the patients.
Jitendra Panchal of Abhlod said the incident occurred during a wedding in the Gamthal area of the village, affecting 200-250 people, all of whom were taken to hospitals.
Upon being informed, the Garbada MLA also rushed to the hospital. Of the estimated 1,000 people who attended the feast, more than 200 were affected by food poisoning.
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