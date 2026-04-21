ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 People Fall Ill From Food Poisoning After A Wedding Feast In Gujarat Village

Dahod: More than 200 people fell ill within two hours after eating at a wedding feast in Abhlod village of Garbada taluka in Gujarat. The incident, which occurred late at night, caused a rush, with relatives taking affected people to the hospital in emergency 'Dial 108' ambulances, private ambulances, and private vehicles.

As the festivities descended into chaos, the affected individuals were taken to nearby primary health centres, where they began receiving treatment. However, when some people's condition became more serious, they were transferred to Zydus Hospital in Dahod for further treatment.

Rajiv Parmar, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Zydus Hospital, stated that around 8 pm at the wedding in Abhlod, dishes such as paneer curry, dal-rice, and mango juice were served. Around 11 pm, more than 200 people started showing symptoms of food poisoning.