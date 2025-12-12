ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Valsad, Five Workers Injured

Valsad: A girder on a bridge under construction over the Auranga River in Gujarat's Valsad district collapsed on Friday morning, injuring five workers. The incident took place around 8 am on Kailash Road, where a new bridge is being built parallel to the old one. According to officials, a temporary support placed between two pillars to hold the upper portion of the girder suddenly slipped, causing the entire structure to come crashing down. The workers, who were stationed close to the girder, were caught underneath and sustained injuries. They were quickly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by a 108 ambulance.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police (SP) Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said that the girder had been installed just 15 days ago as part of the ongoing project. "The guardrail support between two pillars slipped, leading to this unfortunate accident," he informed reporters at the site.

Five workers were injured after a under construction bridge collapsed (ETV Bharat)

Jigar Patel, an officer from the Roads and Buildings Department, said, "The accident occurred during the construction of the bridge. Four workers sustained minor injuries. All safety equipment was in place. Action will be taken in accordance with government regulations."