Gujarat Tragedy: Fire Kills Five As Massive Saree Stock Fuels Rapid Spread In Surat
Five died as a large stock of sarees accelerated a blaze, with authorities probing safety violations and launching inspections across residential areas.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Surat: Five members of a family, including four women and a child, died after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in a residential society near Mithikhadi in the Limbayat area of Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday morning. The victims reportedly died due to suffocation caused by toxic smoke and burn injuries, triggering panic across the locality.
According to police, the incident occurred around 10 AM, when the family was inside the house, which was also being used for saree packing. A large quantity of sarees and foam sheets had been brought in, as it was a holiday, and packing activities were underway.
Fire brigade teams, police and 108 emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and launched rescue operations. However, firefighters initially faced difficulty entering the house as the entire premises were filled with dense smoke.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical spark, possibly from foam sheets kept near a switchboard. The presence of highly flammable materials, like sarees and chemically treated foam, caused the fire to spread rapidly and produce thick, toxic smoke.
Officials said the victims were found in a back room where they had moved in an attempt to escape the flames. They were rushed to Civil Hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed during treatment.
Narrow Lanes, Heavy Stock Hampered Rescue
The presence of huge stockpiles of cloth, nearly 10 tonnes of sarees, and narrow lanes in the area made firefighting operations more challenging. After several hours of effort, fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control.
The deceased have been identified as Shehnaz Begum Abdul Kalam Ansari (65), Shabina Ramzan Ali Ansari (28), Parveen Abdul Kalam Ansari (19), Hussa Begum Abdul Kalam Ansari (18) and Shuban Ramzan Ali Ansari (4).
According to locals, the family had come to Surat from Uttar Pradesh and was engaged in saree packing work. At the time of the incident, only women and the child were at home, while male members were out for work.
Mayor Orders Inspection Drive
Surat Mayor Dakshesh Mavani visited the spot and termed the incident tragic. He said preliminary findings indicate that the large quantity of sarees stored inside the house intensified the fire and hampered rescue efforts. He added that teams from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and police have begun inspections of residential areas.
Strict action will be taken, including sealing of premises, if hazardous storage of inflammable materials is found, Mavani said.
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