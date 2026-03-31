ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Tragedy: Fire Kills Five As Massive Saree Stock Fuels Rapid Spread In Surat

Surat: Five members of a family, including four women and a child, died after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in a residential society near Mithikhadi in the Limbayat area of Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday morning. The victims reportedly died due to suffocation caused by toxic smoke and burn injuries, triggering panic across the locality.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 AM, when the family was inside the house, which was also being used for saree packing. A large quantity of sarees and foam sheets had been brought in, as it was a holiday, and packing activities were underway.

Fire brigade teams, police and 108 emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and launched rescue operations. However, firefighters initially faced difficulty entering the house as the entire premises were filled with dense smoke.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical spark, possibly from foam sheets kept near a switchboard. The presence of highly flammable materials, like sarees and chemically treated foam, caused the fire to spread rapidly and produce thick, toxic smoke.

Officials said the victims were found in a back room where they had moved in an attempt to escape the flames. They were rushed to Civil Hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed during treatment.

Narrow Lanes, Heavy Stock Hampered Rescue