ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Tour Operators Dupe 450 People In Surendranagar On Pretext Of Haridwar Yatra

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Surendranagar: Tour operators from Mehsana have duped over 450 people in the Surendranagar city area of Gujarat under the pretext of organising a trip to Haridwar.

The investigation has revealed that Lakhmanji Chandubhai Thakor, Vikramsinh Jamsinh Parmar, and Natvarsinh Jashvantsinh Jhala of Mehsana had opened a travel agency office in Surendranagar.

It has been learnt that the accused had recently announced a 10-day trip to Haridwar for Rs 4,200 per person. The package promised visits to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and nearby religious sites in Uttarakhand, along with complete arrangements for accommodation, meals, and bus transportation. Attracted by the low cost, more than 450 devotees from various parts of Surendranagar signed up for the trip by paying Rs 4,200 per person to the operators. Some even paid for their entire families, comprising four to five members each. The organiser issued payment receipts to everyone and instructed them to gather at a designated location on a specific date and time.