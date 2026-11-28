Gujarat To Build Rs 900 Cr Museum At Ekta Nagar With Special Galleries And Freedom Struggle Exhibits
Gujarat is building the Rs 900-crore Gujarat Vandana Museum at Ekta Nagar, featuring seven galleries and immersive AR, VR, and holographic technology showcasing state heritage.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government is developing an ultra-modern museum at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, estimated to cost Rs 900 crore, to showcase the state’s history, cultural heritage, freedom struggle, and development journey on a global platform.
The Gujarat Vandana Museum aims to introduce domestic and international visitors to the state’s traditions and instil pride in its past among residents, the state government said in a statement late Friday. The facility is being developed in Ekta Nagar under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, is a major tourist hub near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River. It attracts people from across the country and abroad to visit the 182-meter Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an independence activist, who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.
The museum will feature seven specialised galleries: the Orientation Gallery, Auditorium, Gaurav Gallery, Bountiful Gallery, Utsav Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and Gujarat’s Future Gallery.
The galleries will collectively feature tales of valour, the contribution of Gujaratis to India’s freedom struggle and the Mahagujarat Movement, which led to the formation of the state in 1960. However, the government is yet to release specifics on the individual displays inside each room,
To offer an immersive and realistic experience, the institution will integrate cutting-edge technology throughout its exhibits. Plans include holographic presentations, smartphone-synced mobile applications, interactive projections, and digital displays powered by augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
Beyond the exhibition halls, the complex will provide several modern amenities to ensure a seamless visit for tourists. Planned facilities include an air-conditioned cafeteria, open spaces, quiet seating areas for relaxation and reflection, and a cloakroom. State officials expect the project to usher in a new chapter for regional tourism by blending historical storytelling with modern visitor comfort.
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