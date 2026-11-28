ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat To Build Rs 900 Cr Museum At Ekta Nagar With Special Galleries And Freedom Struggle Exhibits

Proposed design of Gujarat Vandana Museum ( Courtesy: Gujarat Information Department )

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government is developing an ultra-modern museum at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, estimated to cost Rs 900 crore, to showcase the state’s history, cultural heritage, freedom struggle, and development journey on a global platform.

The Gujarat Vandana Museum aims to introduce domestic and international visitors to the state’s traditions and instil pride in its past among residents, the state government said in a statement late Friday. The facility is being developed in Ekta Nagar under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, is a major tourist hub near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River. It attracts people from across the country and abroad to visit the 182-meter Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an independence activist, who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. The museum will feature seven specialised galleries: the Orientation Gallery, Auditorium, Gaurav Gallery, Bountiful Gallery, Utsav Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and Gujarat’s Future Gallery.