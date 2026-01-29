ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Thakor Community Constitution Adopted By Counterparts In Pakistan

Banaskantha: Inspired by the newly adopted comprehensive social constitution of the Thakor community from Gujarat, their counterparts in Pakistan have implemented it there.

Just like the Thakor community members of Gujarat's Vav-Tharad, Banaskantha, and Patan districts, those in Pakistan have decided to reduce expenses on weddings and social events, and have also circulated a video of their move on social media.

On January 4, Thakor community representatives from 27 talukas of Vav, Tharad, Banaskantha, and Patan districts gathered at Ogadthali in Deodar and adopted a comprehensive social constitution, which aims at prohibiting extravagant expenditures on weddings, regressive practices and outdated customs along with promoting education within the community in north Gujarat.