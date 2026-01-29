Gujarat Thakor Community Constitution Adopted By Counterparts In Pakistan
Constitution of the Gujarat Thakor community aims at prohibiting extravagant expenditures on weddings, regressive practices and outdated customs along with promoting education.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Banaskantha: Inspired by the newly adopted comprehensive social constitution of the Thakor community from Gujarat, their counterparts in Pakistan have implemented it there.
Just like the Thakor community members of Gujarat's Vav-Tharad, Banaskantha, and Patan districts, those in Pakistan have decided to reduce expenses on weddings and social events, and have also circulated a video of their move on social media.
On January 4, Thakor community representatives from 27 talukas of Vav, Tharad, Banaskantha, and Patan districts gathered at Ogadthali in Deodar and adopted a comprehensive social constitution, which aims at prohibiting extravagant expenditures on weddings, regressive practices and outdated customs along with promoting education within the community in north Gujarat.
Many people belonging to the Thakor community and associated with the Vav-Bhabhar area live in Pakistan. These people have adopted this constitution there. Following which, they have controlled unnecessary expenses on social occasions and weddings. They have also decided to take strict action against anyone who does not abide by this constitution.
"We have obtained a video of our constitution being implemented by the Thakor community in Pakistan. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the Thakor community members in Pakistan are seen discussing about reducing expenses on weddings and social events. The constitution created by us is being implemented by the Thakor community in Pakistan," said Banaskantha MP Geniben Thakor.
Bhamraji Thakor, a leader of the Thakor community in Vav-Tharad district, said members of their Thakor community who live in Pakistan have implemented this constitution. "They have also spoken to us via video call on this matter. It is a matter of great pride that the Thakor community constitution has reached across the border to Pakistan," he said.
