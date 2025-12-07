ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Teenage Boy Pulled Out From 140-Foot Borewell After 8-Hour Rescue Operation, Declared Dead

Kutch: A 17-year-old labourer who ‘fell’ into a 140-foot borewell in a village in Bhuj taluka of Gujarat couldn't be saved despite an eight-hour rescue operation, which ended early Sunday, police said, adding that he was declared dead at a hospital.

Police suspect it could be a suicide triggered by an argument between the victim and his father over an expensive mobile phone. The victim, Rustom Sheikh, originally from Jharkhand, reportedly fell into the 1.5 feet-wide borewell at a farmhouse in Kukma village on Saturday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Christian said police received the information about the incident at 6.30 pm on Saturday and launched a rescue operation with borewell operators and other agencies. "When police arrived at the spot, the victim was screaming from inside the borewell. Oxygen supply was arranged promptly,' the DySP said, adding that Sheikh was pulled out after nearly eight hours of efforts at around 3 AM on Sunday.

"He was rushed to GK General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," police said. Christian said the primary investigation suggests that Sheikh jumped into the borewell after an argument with his father over renting an expensive mobile phone. He allegedly threw away the phone after a heated exchange and jumped into the borewell, he added.