Gujarat: Surat SOG Busts Food Lab Drug Factory, London Link to ‘Blue Crystal’ Exposed

Surat: The Surat Special Operations Group (SOG), Gujarat, has busted a high-tech drug manufacturing unit operating under the cover of a food testing laboratory in the Parvat Patiya area.

The raid led to the seizure of “high-purity blue crystal mephedrone” manufactured by chemistry experts on the instructions of a mastermind based in London, exposing an international drug racket.

Investigators noted that the accused are highly educated and the main accused, Brijesh, holds a BSc degree in Chemistry. The main accused is said to be working as a senior chemist at the Ether company in Surat.

Brijesh was assisted by two students from Maliba College, both with master's degrees in chemistry. Leveraging their academic background, the trio allegedly conspired to manufacture banned mephedrone (MD, also known as meow meow).

London Connection And Demand For ‘Blue Crystal’