Gujarat: Surat SOG Busts Food Lab Drug Factory, London Link to ‘Blue Crystal’ Exposed
A high-tech drug manufacturing unit run by chemistry graduates was unearthed in Surat, revealing a London-based mastermind and premium MD drug trade.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Surat: The Surat Special Operations Group (SOG), Gujarat, has busted a high-tech drug manufacturing unit operating under the cover of a food testing laboratory in the Parvat Patiya area.
The raid led to the seizure of “high-purity blue crystal mephedrone” manufactured by chemistry experts on the instructions of a mastermind based in London, exposing an international drug racket.
Investigators noted that the accused are highly educated and the main accused, Brijesh, holds a BSc degree in Chemistry. The main accused is said to be working as a senior chemist at the Ether company in Surat.
Brijesh was assisted by two students from Maliba College, both with master's degrees in chemistry. Leveraging their academic background, the trio allegedly conspired to manufacture banned mephedrone (MD, also known as meow meow).
London Connection And Demand For ‘Blue Crystal’
According to police investigations, the actual mastermind of the racket was Janak Jadani, who operated the entire network from London. The lab was producing a special blue-coloured MD drug, popularly known as “Blue Crystal”, which is in high demand at elite parties. Drug traffickers marketed it as a “premium quality” substance and sold it at exorbitant prices.
How The Racket Was Exposed?
The case came to light on January 1, 2026. On that day, the SOG arrested a 21-year-old man, Jill Thummar, with MD drugs. During interrogation, it emerged that the drugs were not sourced from another state. They were being manufactured locally at the “Dikriya Food and Pharma Analytical Laboratory” in Surat. A raid at the premises uncovered modern machinery and highly inflammable chemicals.
Drugs Worth Lakhs And Sales Via Social Media
- Earnings: The accused admitted to manufacturing and selling over 5 kg of drugs in the past two months. They sold the substance at Rs 5,000 per gram.
- Sales method: To evade police detection, the accused used social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat to sell the drugs.
- Seized items: Police recovered 16.95 grams of ready-to-sell drugs. They also found a vacuum oven, pumps, various chemicals, and other lab equipment. The total value of seized items is estimated at Rs 2.92 lakh.
According to SOG DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum, three people, including a senior chemist, have been arrested so far. Police are examining digital evidence and mobile phones to trace London-based mastermind Janak Jadani. Strict action has been initiated against all accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which governs drug offences in India.
