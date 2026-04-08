ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Surat Police Rescue Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl After 84-Hour Search In Ahmedabad

The accused, Pappu alias Sinia Khadia, is in police custody following the rescue operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: After an intensive 84-hour search operation, police have safely recovered a 4-year-old girl who was abducted from the Amroli area in Surat, Gujarat, on April 2. She was found in the Narol area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

For the operation, supervised by the Police Commissioner, the police formed a team of more than 120 personnel led by Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Karanraj Vaghela and the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

During the investigation, the police reviewed footage from more than 1,500 CCTV cameras along the railway routes from Surat to Sion and from Vadodara to Mumbai, to locate the accused while he was eating at a warehouse near Jalaram Temple in Sion, before he left by train.

They also circulated the girl's photos widely on social media. Meanwhile, acting on specific information from the Narol area of Ahmedabad, police cordoned off the area and arrested the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pappu alias Sinia Khadia. He is from the Dahod district.