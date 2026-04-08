Gujarat: Surat Police Rescue Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl After 84-Hour Search In Ahmedabad
Surat Police’s 84-hour rescue operation successfully returned a missing child to her family, with cooperation from the railway and security agencies.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Surat: After an intensive 84-hour search operation, police have safely recovered a 4-year-old girl who was abducted from the Amroli area in Surat, Gujarat, on April 2. She was found in the Narol area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
For the operation, supervised by the Police Commissioner, the police formed a team of more than 120 personnel led by Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Karanraj Vaghela and the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).
During the investigation, the police reviewed footage from more than 1,500 CCTV cameras along the railway routes from Surat to Sion and from Vadodara to Mumbai, to locate the accused while he was eating at a warehouse near Jalaram Temple in Sion, before he left by train.
They also circulated the girl's photos widely on social media. Meanwhile, acting on specific information from the Narol area of Ahmedabad, police cordoned off the area and arrested the accused.
The arrested accused has been identified as Pappu alias Sinia Khadia. He is from the Dahod district.
Why Did He Abduct The Girl?
During interrogation, a shocking revelation emerged. The accused believed that having small children with him would make people give him money more easily and he would get food more easily at warehouses. That is why he abducted the 4-year-old girl.
Police found two other children with the accused. They are investigating the children's parentage, and trying to determine their relationship with the accused, and how they came into his company. According to an initial police reports, Khadia, a widower, has two children.
After the rescue, Vaghela said, "Medical examination found no evidence of any physical abuse or untoward incident with the child, which is the biggest relief."
Throughout the operation, Surat Police, Railway Police, and RPF (Railway Protection Force) remained on alert. Thanks to the cooperation of all agencies and 84 hours of continuous efforts, the girl was successfully reunited with her family.
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