ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 158 Refugees Receive Citizenship Certificates

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi distributes Indian citizenship certificates to refugees during a ceremony organised by the Ahmedabad district administration at SAL Institute, in Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Oct. 13, 2026 ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday presented Indian citizenship certificates to 158 refugees at a ceremony here. Those who received the certificates comprised 126 beneficiaries under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and 32 registered through the district collector's office, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanghavi said those who criticised the Act for political reasons failed to understand the hardship faced by the refugee families. The grant of citizenship brought joy to these families ahead of Diwali, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for helping Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi families who had faced religious persecution in Pakistan begin a new life in India.

Sanghavi spoke about the honour and dignity associated with the Indian passport and said, "Our country and state are committed to supporting those in distress. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the CAA to ensure a secure and bright future for the children of refugee families." He expressed confidence that children from these families would go on to become doctors, engineers and sportspersons and contribute to the country's development. The Deputy CM cited the example of Dhara Sindhu, a girl who has won medals at district, state and national levels in sports, including table tennis and floor games, despite physical challenges. Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela said the CAA helped people who arrived from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan obtain Indian citizenship and fundamental rights.