ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 19 Medical Students Rusticated From Hostels In 3 ragging Cases

Ahmedabad: A total of 19 medical students have been rusticated from hostels in three separate ragging cases at GMERS Medical College Gotri, Vadodara, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Medical College in Rajkot, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday.

While the incidents at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society's (GMERS) Medical College took place on Wednesday, the complaint for ragging at the Rajkot medical college was received on Friday night, he said.

"Fourteen students were suspended for periods ranging from one week to two months in the Rajkot ragging incidents and five students were suspended in the Vadodara case," the minister said.

After a complaint of ragging of first-year MBBS students at GMERS Medical College in Vadodara's Gotri area was received, a report was obtained within 12 hours and an anti-ragging committee was constituted to examine the matter, Pansheriya said.

After it was established from the statements of students that some of them had been subjected to mental harassment, five third-year students were suspended for six months, he said.

Similarly, the anti-ragging committee conducted a prompt inquiry into the incidents at PDU Medical College. Seven second-year students found responsible for harassing first-year MBBS students were suspended for two months from the hostel, two second-year students were suspended for one month, and five second-year students for two weeks, Pansheriya said.

"We are pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging in medical colleges across Gujarat. Everyone must mend their ways, otherwise they will face punishment," he warned.