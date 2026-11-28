Gujarat: 19 Medical Students Rusticated From Hostels In 3 ragging Cases
After a complaint of ragging of first-year MBBS students at GMERS Medical College in Vadodara was received, a report was obtained within 12 hours
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A total of 19 medical students have been rusticated from hostels in three separate ragging cases at GMERS Medical College Gotri, Vadodara, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Medical College in Rajkot, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday.
While the incidents at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society's (GMERS) Medical College took place on Wednesday, the complaint for ragging at the Rajkot medical college was received on Friday night, he said.
"Fourteen students were suspended for periods ranging from one week to two months in the Rajkot ragging incidents and five students were suspended in the Vadodara case," the minister said.
After a complaint of ragging of first-year MBBS students at GMERS Medical College in Vadodara's Gotri area was received, a report was obtained within 12 hours and an anti-ragging committee was constituted to examine the matter, Pansheriya said.
After it was established from the statements of students that some of them had been subjected to mental harassment, five third-year students were suspended for six months, he said.
Similarly, the anti-ragging committee conducted a prompt inquiry into the incidents at PDU Medical College. Seven second-year students found responsible for harassing first-year MBBS students were suspended for two months from the hostel, two second-year students were suspended for one month, and five second-year students for two weeks, Pansheriya said.
"We are pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging in medical colleges across Gujarat. Everyone must mend their ways, otherwise they will face punishment," he warned.
Strict action had been taken on ragging complaints received in the past six months, Pansheriya said. The period of suspension in such cases has been reduced from one or two years earlier to between two months and six months, he said.
To put a complete stop to such incidents, everyone must resolve that they would not indulge in such "disgraceful" acts, the minister added. Three students of GMERS Medical College were allegedly subjected to mental harassment by fellow students on Wednesday night following a dispute over bursting firecrackers.
A complaint was lodged with the college Dean as well as the National Medical Commission (NMC), an official said on Saturday. One of the complainant students said he tried to jump from the hostel's balcony but was stopped by another student, college Dean Vishala Pandya told the media.
"Some students accused us of bursting firecrackers in the hostel. They made us stand in the lobby until the early hours of Thursday," one of the complainants said.
Another student said those involved in the ragging threatened to ruin their careers. "They mentally tortured us. I attempted to jump from the eighth-floor balcony, but another student saved me," he said.
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