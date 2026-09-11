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Gujarat: 195 Girls Fall Sick Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Hostel In Anand District

Officials said that food and water samples from the hostel have been collected by food safety department and sent for analysis.

Gujarat: 195 Girls Fall Sick Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Hostel In Anand District
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By PTI

Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gujarat: 195 girls fall sick due to suspected food poisoning at hostel in Anand district Anand, Sep 11 (PTI) At least 195 girls staying at a hostel in Gujarat's Anand district fell sick due to suspected food poisoning and 20 of them were hospitalised on Friday, an official said adding that all of them were out of danger.

"Girls at Ranak Girls Hostel in Vallabh Vidyanagar complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain from early Friday morning following their dinner the previous night," District Epidemic Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Patel said.

Twenty of them were hospitalised and their condition was stable, he said. Food and water samples from the hostel have been collected by food safety officials and sent for analysis, he added.

Read More

  1. Maharashtra Ashram School Death: Police Seek To Exhume Student In Poisoning Probe
  2. 50 Schoolchildren Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning On Mangala Express; Medical Team Treats Them At Khandwa

TAGGED:

195 GIRLS FALL SICK
FOOD POISONING GUJARAT
ANAND
FOOD POISONING

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