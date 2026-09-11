ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 195 Girls Fall Sick Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Hostel In Anand District

Gujarat: 195 girls fall sick due to suspected food poisoning at hostel in Anand district Anand, Sep 11 (PTI) At least 195 girls staying at a hostel in Gujarat's Anand district fell sick due to suspected food poisoning and 20 of them were hospitalised on Friday, an official said adding that all of them were out of danger.

"Girls at Ranak Girls Hostel in Vallabh Vidyanagar complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain from early Friday morning following their dinner the previous night," District Epidemic Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Patel said.