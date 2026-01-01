ETV Bharat / state

Twice Felicitated By President, Gujarat School Teacher To Receive 'Digital Guru' Award On Jan 5

Junagadh: A school teacher from Kathrota village in Gujarat's Junagarh district will be conferred the prestigious 'Digital Guru' award on January 5 by the state government in Gandhinagar for imparting knowledge to lakhs of children through technology.

Baldevpari Goswami, a mathematics and science teacher at Kathrota Secondary School in Junagadh has helped both teachers and students with educational resources through his website, YouTube channel and App, earning awards from the President, Prime Minister and several organisations. Infact, he has been felicitated by the President twice, bagging the National Award for Best Teacher and the National ICT Award in 2018.

Baldevipari has helped students and teachers to cope with digital learning (ETV Bharat)

During the Covid pandemic, when most schools switched over to online mode, Baldevpari worked for 18 to 19 hours a day, conducting over 400 online classes. This got him included among the top 35 inspiring personalities of India by Google. A story lauding Baldevpari's work was also published on Google Doodle.