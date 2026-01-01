Twice Felicitated By President, Gujarat School Teacher To Receive 'Digital Guru' Award On Jan 5
Published : January 1, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Junagadh: A school teacher from Kathrota village in Gujarat's Junagarh district will be conferred the prestigious 'Digital Guru' award on January 5 by the state government in Gandhinagar for imparting knowledge to lakhs of children through technology.
Baldevpari Goswami, a mathematics and science teacher at Kathrota Secondary School in Junagadh has helped both teachers and students with educational resources through his website, YouTube channel and App, earning awards from the President, Prime Minister and several organisations. Infact, he has been felicitated by the President twice, bagging the National Award for Best Teacher and the National ICT Award in 2018.
During the Covid pandemic, when most schools switched over to online mode, Baldevpari worked for 18 to 19 hours a day, conducting over 400 online classes. This got him included among the top 35 inspiring personalities of India by Google. A story lauding Baldevpari's work was also published on Google Doodle.
"I have been providing digital education since 2011 and it came in huge demand during the Covid pandemic. During lockdown, schools were closed but learning continued. At that time, I worked for 18-19 hours a day, creating and posting videos for students of classes 6 to 10 and those received a huge response. Google took notice and included them in a coffee table book," Baldevpari said.
Making learning more interesting, Baldevpari has adopted new teaching methods by consistently utilising digital media. He is even teaching students by using concepts similar to the popular TV show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
He has developed a unique App for classes 9 and 10 students of Kathrota Secondary School. The App contains all the textbooks for Maths, Science, English, Social Science, and Languages, as recognised by the State Board of Secondary Education. Students can also use this App to complete their studies at home.
Meet Solanki, a class 10 student of Kathrota Secondary School said learning through digital media becomes much more interesting. The traditional classroom and lecture-based learning sometimes become boring and tiring, but now, with the use of digital media, learning has become easy and fun for us, he said.
