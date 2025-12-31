ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Road Transport Body Announces 3 Pc Fare Hike From January 1

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Wednesday announced a three per cent increase in bus fares across its services starting from January 1, 2026. The fare increase has been designed in such a way that regular commuters face minimal burden, officials said.

Passengers travelling up to nine kilometres will see no increase at all, while those travelling between 10 and 60 kilometres will pay an additional one rupee per journey only. Nearly 85 per cent of passengers - around 10 lakh commuters who travel short distances daily - fall into this category.

The corporation also highlighted several initiatives undertaken in recent months. These include the induction of 1,475 new BS-6 buses, including sleeper, luxury, semi-luxury, super deluxe and mini buses - and the inauguration of 13 upgraded bus stations and depots, benefiting nearly one lakh people daily, a release said.

To promote digital payments and reduce dependency on cash, the GSRTC has introduced 3,000 smart electronic ticketing machines in buses across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh divisions, with another 7,500 devices set to be rolled out soon, it said.

Work is also underway to upgrade bus ports across the state, with modern, airport-style facilities already operational in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhuj, Mehsana, Palanpur, Bharuch and Amreli, the release added.