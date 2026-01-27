ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Resident Who Escaped Nepal Jail During Gen Z Protests Caught In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A man hailing from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who escaped from a jail in Nepal during last year's 'Gen Z' protests months after he was held there on drug charges, has been caught here by the local police, officials said on Tuesday. Accused Dharmesh Chunara, a resident of Thakkarbapa Nagar Road in Ahmedabad, was caught by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Crime Branch, the police said in a release.

He had escaped from the Bhadra jail in the neighbouring country's capital during last year's protests. In September last year, Nepal was rocked by large-scale protests and youth-led uprisings, referred to as the 'Gen Z protests', largely triggered by anger over the government's ban on social media platforms.

Chunara, who landed in Nepal from Bangkok via the Bangkok-Nepal Flight No. TG-319 in July 2025, was caught with 13 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at approximately Rs 13 crore, following which he was sent to the Bhadra jail in Kathmandu after legal action by Nepal authorities, the release said.

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal, some activists vandalised the Bhadra jail, where Chunara was lodged. During the incident, all the prisoners kept there escaped. Some of them were Indian nationals, it added.