Gujarat Resident Among Four Charged In Rs 11 KG Charas Haul: J&K High Court Refuses To Quash Charges
A bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal rejected the bail sought by the accused on grounds that he had no role in transportation of the contraband.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has refused to discharge and grant bail to a 28-year-old Gujarat resident accused of travelling in a vehicle allegedly carrying over 11 kilograms of charas from Kashmir to Mumbai. The court held that there was sufficient material to frame charges under the stringent provisions of the NDPS Act.
In his 15-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed both a petition seeking quashing of charges and a separate bail application filed by Mathupotra Sohil, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The respondent in the case was the Narcotic Control Bureau, Jammu, represented through Senior Advocate Vishal Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, assisted by Eishan Dadichi, CGSC. Sohil was represented by Advocate M.A. Bhat.
According to the complaint filed by the NCB, on March 29, 2024, Sub Inspector Ram Shankar Paswan of NCB Jammu received secret information that four persons, Khureshi Yasin Inayatali, Mitesh C. Bagda, Bhatti Feroj and Mathupotra Sohil, were smuggling a huge quantity of contraband from Kashmir to Mumbai in a private vehicle bearing registration No. GJ18EA 0002.
Acting on the tip-off, a naka was laid at NH-44 near Police Naka Tapyal, close to Police Station Ghagwal in Samba district. On the morning of March 30, 2024, the vehicle was intercepted. During the search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, the NCB team recovered two packets concealed in the left front window and six packets hidden in the base of the front windshield wiper cavity.
According to the court records, the total weight of the recovered charas, including packing material, was found to be 11.355 kilograms, a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
All four occupants, including Sohil, were arrested. According to the prosecution, the charas had been procured from Riyaz Ahmad Dagga and was financed by Mohd Umar alias Umar Batla. They claimed that the charas was to be delivered at the parking place of Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan.
The prosecution, while placing call detail records and alleged bank transactions before the court, claimed a criminal conspiracy involving financing and transportation of the contraband. The accused were booked under Sections 8/20/25/27-A/29 of the NDPS Act by the Principal Sessions Judge (Special Court under NDPS Act), Samba, on August 7, 2025.
While claiming that he was merely a co-occupant of the vehicle, Sohil challenged the accusations before the High Court through CRM(M) No 999/2025. He argued that he had no role in procurement, concealment, transportation or financing of the contraband.
His counsel contended that the trial court had wrongly relied upon statements recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, which are inadmissible for framing charges. It was also argued that his statement under Section 164 CrPC reflected that he was unaware of the contraband and had no participation in the alleged offence.
He further claimed that Section 27-A of the NDPS Act, which deals with financing illicit traffic, was inapplicable to him and that mere call detail records could not establish culpability.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal rejected these contentions, holding that at the stage of framing of charge, the court is only required to see whether a prima facie case exists and not to conduct a detailed evaluation of evidence.
While quoting from the trial court order, the High Court noted: "I am not oblivious about non-admissibility of the statements of the accused under Section 67 of the NDPS Act before NCB Sleuths, but the documentary evidence in the guise of CDRs of Cell Numbers of the accused, the bank transactions do point a finger towards the culpability of the accused prima facie for commission of offences as indicated in the complaint."
The High Court observed that the petitioner's claim that he was merely accompanying the others for consumption of charas amounted to a defence that could only be tested during trial.
The trial court had earlier found this explanation untenable, observing that it was unbelievable that someone would travel from Gujarat to Srinagar merely for consumption of charas, particularly when 11 kilograms of the substance were concealed in the vehicle.
Justice Oswal also noted that prior secret information specifically named all four accused, including Sohil, and that they had stayed together at Hotel Shreeza in Srinagar on March 29, 2024. The recovery followed immediately upon interception of the vehicle in which all were travelling.
"In view of the guardrails laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for the purpose of considering the issue of charge/discharge, this Court is of the considered view that all the contentions, as raised by the petitioner, at the most amount to defence, which the petitioner is well within his right to raise before the learned trial court during trial, but on these grounds, the petitioner cannot be discharged," the court ruled.
Finding no infirmity in the order of the Special Court, the High Court dismissed the quashing petition as misconceived. In Bail App No. 261/2025, Sohil sought regular bail in Crime No 03/2024 of NCB Jammu on similar grounds. Interestingly, his earlier bail plea had already been rejected by the trial court on August 29, 2025.
The High Court pointed out that the statutory embargo under Section 37 of the NDPS Act, which applies in cases involving commercial quantity. The provision mandates that bail can be granted only if the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty and is unlikely to commit any offence while on bail.
"In view of the facts, as narrated above, this Court, at this stage, in absence of any evidence to the contrary, is not in a position to return a finding that there are sufficient grounds to believe that the petitioner is not guilty of commission of offences, of which he has been charged," Justice Oswal asserted.
He concluded that the petitioner had not been able to make out a case for grant of bail and dismissed the application.
