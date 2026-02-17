ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Resident Among Four Charged In Rs 11 KG Charas Haul: J&K High Court Refuses To Quash Charges

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has refused to discharge and grant bail to a 28-year-old Gujarat resident accused of travelling in a vehicle allegedly carrying over 11 kilograms of charas from Kashmir to Mumbai. The court held that there was sufficient material to frame charges under the stringent provisions of the NDPS Act.

In his 15-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed both a petition seeking quashing of charges and a separate bail application filed by Mathupotra Sohil, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The respondent in the case was the Narcotic Control Bureau, Jammu, represented through Senior Advocate Vishal Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, assisted by Eishan Dadichi, CGSC. Sohil was represented by Advocate M.A. Bhat.

According to the complaint filed by the NCB, on March 29, 2024, Sub Inspector Ram Shankar Paswan of NCB Jammu received secret information that four persons, Khureshi Yasin Inayatali, Mitesh C. Bagda, Bhatti Feroj and Mathupotra Sohil, were smuggling a huge quantity of contraband from Kashmir to Mumbai in a private vehicle bearing registration No. GJ18EA 0002.

Acting on the tip-off, a naka was laid at NH-44 near Police Naka Tapyal, close to Police Station Ghagwal in Samba district. On the morning of March 30, 2024, the vehicle was intercepted. During the search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, the NCB team recovered two packets concealed in the left front window and six packets hidden in the base of the front windshield wiper cavity.

According to the court records, the total weight of the recovered charas, including packing material, was found to be 11.355 kilograms, a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

All four occupants, including Sohil, were arrested. According to the prosecution, the charas had been procured from Riyaz Ahmad Dagga and was financed by Mohd Umar alias Umar Batla. They claimed that the charas was to be delivered at the parking place of Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan.

The prosecution, while placing call detail records and alleged bank transactions before the court, claimed a criminal conspiracy involving financing and transportation of the contraband. The accused were booked under Sections 8/20/25/27-A/29 of the NDPS Act by the Principal Sessions Judge (Special Court under NDPS Act), Samba, on August 7, 2025.

While claiming that he was merely a co-occupant of the vehicle, Sohil challenged the accusations before the High Court through CRM(M) No 999/2025. He argued that he had no role in procurement, concealment, transportation or financing of the contraband.

His counsel contended that the trial court had wrongly relied upon statements recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, which are inadmissible for framing charges. It was also argued that his statement under Section 164 CrPC reflected that he was unaware of the contraband and had no participation in the alleged offence.

He further claimed that Section 27-A of the NDPS Act, which deals with financing illicit traffic, was inapplicable to him and that mere call detail records could not establish culpability.