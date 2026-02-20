ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Proposes Stricter Marriage Registration Rules, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Defends Move

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi presented amendments to the rules related to marriage registration in the Legislative Assembly. Under Rule 44, concerning matters of public importance, he introduced changes to the marriage registration process.

The amendments will be made under the Gujarat Registration of Marriage Act, 2006. The government intends these new rules to strengthen the marriage registration process and address concerns raised about misuse.

Objections and suggestions regarding the new rules can be submitted within 30 days. New provisions will address objections received by the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding marriage registration.

What Did Harsh Sanghavi Say?

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Gujarat government is not opposed to love marriages. “Love is the purest relationship in the world. However, a game is being played in the name of ‘love jihad’. If girls are trapped by adopting false identities, the social structure will be disturbed. If sacred relationships are misused through deceit, it will not be tolerated. If attempts are made to trap daughters in the name of love, strict action will be taken.”

He also stated that the government will address such incidents in accordance with the rules. "Those who violate the procedures will face consequences. Actions involving false identities with the intent to deceive will be investigated in line with established processes."