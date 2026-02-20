Gujarat Proposes Stricter Marriage Registration Rules, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Defends Move
Amendments to the Gujarat Registration of Marriage Act, 2006, introduce notarised applications, parental declarations, and an online verification system for transparency.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi presented amendments to the rules related to marriage registration in the Legislative Assembly. Under Rule 44, concerning matters of public importance, he introduced changes to the marriage registration process.
The amendments will be made under the Gujarat Registration of Marriage Act, 2006. The government intends these new rules to strengthen the marriage registration process and address concerns raised about misuse.
Objections and suggestions regarding the new rules can be submitted within 30 days. New provisions will address objections received by the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding marriage registration.
What Did Harsh Sanghavi Say?
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Gujarat government is not opposed to love marriages. “Love is the purest relationship in the world. However, a game is being played in the name of ‘love jihad’. If girls are trapped by adopting false identities, the social structure will be disturbed. If sacred relationships are misused through deceit, it will not be tolerated. If attempts are made to trap daughters in the name of love, strict action will be taken.”
He also stated that the government will address such incidents in accordance with the rules. "Those who violate the procedures will face consequences. Actions involving false identities with the intent to deceive will be investigated in line with established processes."
He cited cases from Mehsana, Panchmahal and Navsari where such incidents had surfaced. He said the decision was taken with the interests of parents and daughters in mind. He added that legal processes would proceed and necessary action would be taken in accordance with the law.
Proposed New Marriage Registration Procedure
- Step 1: Submit the marriage registration application with signatures of both parties and two witnesses, legal notarisation, and Central or State Government identity proof (e.g., driving licence, passport, or photo ID card).
- Step 2[A]: Each marriage registration application will be submitted to the concerned Assistant Registrar, along with the required details and documents as per Form I.
Documents Required:
Aadhaar cards of the bride, groom and witnesses
Birth certificate or school leaving certificate of the bride and groom
Marriage invitation card
Two separate passport-size photographs of the bride and groom
A photograph of the wedding ceremony
Two recent passport-size photographs of witnesses
A declaration stating whether the bride and groom have informed their parents about the marriage
- Step 2[B]: The bride and groom must submit the following details of their parents:
Aadhaar card of mother/father
Father’s full name
Father’s residential address with full details
Father’s mobile number
Mother’s full name
Mother’s residential address with full details
Mother’s mobile number
- Step 3[A]: Upon satisfaction, the Assistant Registrar will, within ten working days, inform the parents of the bride and groom through electronic or physical means as prescribed by the government.
- Step 3[B]: The Assistant Registrar forwards the application to the District or Taluka Registrar. After verifying and completing requirements (sub-rules 1–7), registration is completed after 30 days.
- Step 4: All details will be uploaded to a government-designated online portal, including serial number, page number, and volume details. After completing the process, the Registrar will prepare the marriage registration certificate in Form 2 and deliver it to the parties, either personally or by post.
