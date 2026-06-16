ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Rescue 84 Child Labourers In 14 Days Under Operation Childhood Freedom

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Police have rescued 84 child labourers in 14 days from across the state under 'Operation Childhood Freedom' and registered 16 cases against 26 individuals for illegally employing them. Police said 67 children have been rehabilitated, and 160 awareness programs have been organised across the state.

The campaign is being run under the leadership of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the guidance of DGP GS Malik with the objective — Every child should be in school; no child should be engaged in labour.

As part of this initiative, police are conducting raids at industrial zones, commercial establishments, and units known to employ child labourers. Acting on a tip-off received by officers from the Kamrej police station in Surat a few days ago, a raid was conducted at a factory called 'Jai Ambe Textiles', in which two children were rescued.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the factory owner paid these children a daily wage of only Rs 200 and coerced them into working despite their refusal. The children were forced to work from 8 am to 7 pm, with only a one-hour lunch break. They were subjected to physical, mental, and economic exploitation. A case has been registered against the accused.