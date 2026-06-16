Gujarat Police Rescue 84 Child Labourers In 14 Days Under Operation Childhood Freedom
Preliminary investigation revealed that the factory owner paid these children a daily wage of only Rs 200 and coerced them into working despite their refusal.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Police have rescued 84 child labourers in 14 days from across the state under 'Operation Childhood Freedom' and registered 16 cases against 26 individuals for illegally employing them. Police said 67 children have been rehabilitated, and 160 awareness programs have been organised across the state.
The campaign is being run under the leadership of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the guidance of DGP GS Malik with the objective — Every child should be in school; no child should be engaged in labour.
As part of this initiative, police are conducting raids at industrial zones, commercial establishments, and units known to employ child labourers. Acting on a tip-off received by officers from the Kamrej police station in Surat a few days ago, a raid was conducted at a factory called 'Jai Ambe Textiles', in which two children were rescued.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the factory owner paid these children a daily wage of only Rs 200 and coerced them into working despite their refusal. The children were forced to work from 8 am to 7 pm, with only a one-hour lunch break. They were subjected to physical, mental, and economic exploitation. A case has been registered against the accused.
"Our campaign is not limited merely to conducting raids. We are also rehabilitating the rescued children and making arrangements to ensure they get a new lease on life," Malik said.
Ajay Chaudhary, ADG CID (women's cell), said instances of child labour are being reported from textile units, hotels, rice mills, and small-scale industries. "As many of the rescued children were brought from Bihar and Rajasthan, the investigation is looking into the angle of potential child trafficking," he added.
To curb child labour, the police will coordinate with the labour department, child welfare committees, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and educational institutions to eradicate this social evil.
The police will also inspect over 50,000 locations to rescue more than 5,000 child labourers. Special efforts are also being made to raise awareness among traders and factory owners on child labour laws and the importance of education.