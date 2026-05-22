ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police's 'Op Milap' Traces And Reunites 701 Missing People With Families In Just Two Weeks

Gandhinagar: Hundreds of families who had lost hope of finding their loved ones are finally getting answers as Gujarat Police, under recently-launched 'Operation Milap', has managed to trace and reunite as many as 701 missing people with their families in just a span of 14 days.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Police started a special campaign to trace missing people. All necessary resources were provided to the police for this mission. The success of the campaign can be seen in the fact that from May 7 to May 21, police stations across the state traced a total of 701 people and reunited them with their families."

Gujarat Police's 'Op Milap' Traces And Reunites 701 Missing People With Families In Just Two Weeks (ETV Bharat)

The special campaign was launched in the first week of May under the leadership of Gujarat DG Police KLN Rao, and accordingly all Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police in Gujarat were instructed to reopen, review and investigate long-pending missing person cases.

According to Gujarat Police, more than 24,767 missing person cases have been registered across the state since 2007.

Additional Director General of Police (CID Crime and Railways Women Cell) Ajay Chaudhary said that under Milap, police teams are rechecking old files, analysing digital evidence and technical information, and reconnecting with families who have been searching for their relatives for years.

"This operation has been started as per a planned strategy. Missing people are being traced on the basis of data, technical intelligence and human intelligence. Clear guidelines have been given to police officers. Because of these continuous efforts, we have succeeded in tracing many people who had been missing for years," Chaudhary said.

Among the 701 people traced in the last two weeks are 19 minor boys, 97 minor girls, 417 women and 168 men, he said, adding that the operation will continue.

"The operation is not limited to tracing missing people alone. It is also a strong effort to break criminal networks involved in human trafficking, child trafficking and the selling of newborn babies," said another senior official.

Woman Missing For 10 Years Found With Child

A 23-year-old married woman from Padra taluka in Vadodara district had gone missing in 2016 along with her five-year-old son. In a complaint, her husband had mentioned that she had gone to a river ghat and never returned.