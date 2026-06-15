ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Nab Two In RE-NEET Scam, Over 1,000 Students Duped

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch on Monday arrested two Rajasthan-based men for allegedly running an interstate cyber fraud network that duped students and parents by falsely promising RE-NEET examination question papers through Telegram and social media platforms, officials said.

The case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act after investigators found that unknown persons were allegedly using Telegram to claim they possessed RE-NEET examination papers and other confidential information related to the examination.

According to the police, the accused created multiple Telegram channels, Telegram IDs, and online groups carrying messages that purported to offer access to RE-NEET question papers. Students preparing for examinations and their parents were allegedly targeted through advertisements, posts, and messages promising examination-related material and other inducements.

Investigators said money was collected from students and parents on the pretext of supplying examination papers and confidential information. The Cyber Crime Branch alleged that the channels were used to spread false and misleading information and to carry out financial fraud. During a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal said the case did not involve any actual leak of the RE-NEET examination paper.

“First of all, I would like to clarify that the RE-NEET examination paper was not leaked,” Singhal said. He stated that the accused projected through Telegram groups and social media advertisements that they possessed the paper for the RE-NEET examination scheduled for June 21 and collected advance payments from people before disappearing. Police said technical analysis of Telegram channels, Telegram IDs, mobile numbers, IP addresses, and other digital evidence, along with human intelligence inputs, led investigators to two accused identified as Sumer Singh Meena and Akash Meena.

Sumer Singh, an ITI graduate in Electronics, is a resident of Mahesh Nagar, near JDA Park in Rajasthan's Jaipur, and originally belongs to Puneta village in Bonli tehsil of Sawai Madhopur district. Akash Meena, a BA graduate in English and Hindi, was arrested in Kota but originally from Rawal village in Sawai Madhopur district.

"The accused created Telegram channels including Raghav_singh_neet, DEEPAK WADHWA, JEET SHAH CRYPTO, PANKAJ BHARDWAY WAY2LAABH, TRADING WITH KAROL, RAJDHANI DAY KALYANI, NEET RAGHAV SIR ORIGINAL and STUDENT MONEY HELP," the statement said.

Payments were allegedly sought through online payment platforms, QR codes, and bank accounts. Investigators further alleged that the accused artificially increased the number of members and premium members on Telegram channels using third-party services and applications.