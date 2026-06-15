Gujarat Police Nab Two In RE-NEET Scam, Over 1,000 Students Duped
Police found that unknown persons were allegedly using Telegram to claim they possessed RE-NEET examination papers and other confidential information related to the examination.
By IANS
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch on Monday arrested two Rajasthan-based men for allegedly running an interstate cyber fraud network that duped students and parents by falsely promising RE-NEET examination question papers through Telegram and social media platforms, officials said.
The case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act after investigators found that unknown persons were allegedly using Telegram to claim they possessed RE-NEET examination papers and other confidential information related to the examination.
According to the police, the accused created multiple Telegram channels, Telegram IDs, and online groups carrying messages that purported to offer access to RE-NEET question papers. Students preparing for examinations and their parents were allegedly targeted through advertisements, posts, and messages promising examination-related material and other inducements.
Investigators said money was collected from students and parents on the pretext of supplying examination papers and confidential information. The Cyber Crime Branch alleged that the channels were used to spread false and misleading information and to carry out financial fraud. During a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal said the case did not involve any actual leak of the RE-NEET examination paper.
“First of all, I would like to clarify that the RE-NEET examination paper was not leaked,” Singhal said. He stated that the accused projected through Telegram groups and social media advertisements that they possessed the paper for the RE-NEET examination scheduled for June 21 and collected advance payments from people before disappearing. Police said technical analysis of Telegram channels, Telegram IDs, mobile numbers, IP addresses, and other digital evidence, along with human intelligence inputs, led investigators to two accused identified as Sumer Singh Meena and Akash Meena.
Sumer Singh, an ITI graduate in Electronics, is a resident of Mahesh Nagar, near JDA Park in Rajasthan's Jaipur, and originally belongs to Puneta village in Bonli tehsil of Sawai Madhopur district. Akash Meena, a BA graduate in English and Hindi, was arrested in Kota but originally from Rawal village in Sawai Madhopur district.
"The accused created Telegram channels including Raghav_singh_neet, DEEPAK WADHWA, JEET SHAH CRYPTO, PANKAJ BHARDWAY WAY2LAABH, TRADING WITH KAROL, RAJDHANI DAY KALYANI, NEET RAGHAV SIR ORIGINAL and STUDENT MONEY HELP," the statement said.
Payments were allegedly sought through online payment platforms, QR codes, and bank accounts. Investigators further alleged that the accused artificially increased the number of members and premium members on Telegram channels using third-party services and applications.
The inflated membership figures were then used to sell Telegram channels and derive unlawful financial gains. Singhal said gang members used their own associates to create an impression of authenticity within Telegram groups. "When they saw that 300-400 premium members had joined, gang members themselves would post messages claiming that the previous year's paper had an 80 per cent strike rate," Singhal said. Investigators stated that no NEET or other examination-related study material was recovered from them.
The inquiry also found that the accused were allegedly involved in investment-related cyber frauds through Telegram channels and groups named “Trade With Karol” and “PANKAJ BHARDWAJ”. These groups allegedly lured people into making investments by promising high returns. According to the Cyber Crime Branch, six bank accounts linked to the accused were found to be associated with 12 complaints from different states.
Investigators alleged that details of bank accounts used on gaming websites were obtained and utilised to conceal the source of fraud proceeds. Police said money collected through fraud was deposited into such accounts and then routed through gaming websites before being transferred to different bank accounts. The accused allegedly withdrew the money through accounts belonging to associates and other persons for personal gain.
"Akash Meena was operating approximately 44 websites linked to cyber criminal activities, and around eight Telegram groups were recovered from his mobile phone and laptops," officials said. Singhal added, "Transactions exceeding Rs 1.5 crore had been recorded in their accounts over the past year, and more than 1,000 students had allegedly been cheated."
Investigators said around 1,000 mobile numbers and Telegram channels were contacted during the course of the investigation over the past month.
Police teams are continuing inquiries in Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, and other states to identify additional individuals allegedly involved in money transfers, withdrawals, advertising, and technical support activities connected with the operation.
The Cyber Crime Branch said students, parents and members of the public should not trust Telegram channels, social media posts or online advertisements claiming to provide examination papers in advance, alter examination results or guarantee admissions.
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