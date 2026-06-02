ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Embarks On Operation Mule Hunt 2.0

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Police have embarked on Operation Mule Hunt 2.0. The move comes after the success of Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, which was carried out towards the second phase of 2026.

The decision to launch the second phase of the operation was taken in a video conference convened by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi with senior Police officers across the state. In a statewide operation under the first phase, the Gujarat Police busted several mule account rackets, uncovering cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 2289 crore.

A mule account is a bank account of an individual used by cybercriminals to receive, transfer and launder fraudulent funds. The person holding this account is known as a 'money mule'. Cybercriminals use these accounts to transfer money from one account to another. Mule accounts are being used on a large scale to carry out cyber frauds across the globe.

The Police had launched Operation Mule Hunt 1.0 last year under its Cyber Centre of Excellence that involved all the Police Commissioners, Range heads, local Crime Branch Inspectors and Cyber Police Station officials. The operation was monitored daily, and progress reports were submitted to the head office.

The Gujarat Police team collected data from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the Coordination Portal and the 1930 helpline. Based on this data intelligence, nodal officers were appointed in all the districts, and a support team was formed to address complaints received in the field. Coordination was achieved by instructing all the banks to share real-time data. This led to unprecedented results.

Under Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, the Police registered 565 cases while arresting 638 accused. The Police targeted 913 mule accounts to detect 4052 crimes, of which 491 were carried out in Gujarat. These rackets were to the tune of Rs 2289 crore.