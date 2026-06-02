Gujarat Police Embarks On Operation Mule Hunt 2.0
The move follows Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, where Gujarat Police busted several mule account rackets, uncovering cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 2289 crore.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Police have embarked on Operation Mule Hunt 2.0. The move comes after the success of Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, which was carried out towards the second phase of 2026.
The decision to launch the second phase of the operation was taken in a video conference convened by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi with senior Police officers across the state. In a statewide operation under the first phase, the Gujarat Police busted several mule account rackets, uncovering cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 2289 crore.
A mule account is a bank account of an individual used by cybercriminals to receive, transfer and launder fraudulent funds. The person holding this account is known as a 'money mule'. Cybercriminals use these accounts to transfer money from one account to another. Mule accounts are being used on a large scale to carry out cyber frauds across the globe.
The Police had launched Operation Mule Hunt 1.0 last year under its Cyber Centre of Excellence that involved all the Police Commissioners, Range heads, local Crime Branch Inspectors and Cyber Police Station officials. The operation was monitored daily, and progress reports were submitted to the head office.
The Gujarat Police team collected data from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the Coordination Portal and the 1930 helpline. Based on this data intelligence, nodal officers were appointed in all the districts, and a support team was formed to address complaints received in the field. Coordination was achieved by instructing all the banks to share real-time data. This led to unprecedented results.
Under Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, the Police registered 565 cases while arresting 638 accused. The Police targeted 913 mule accounts to detect 4052 crimes, of which 491 were carried out in Gujarat. These rackets were to the tune of Rs 2289 crore.
The operation also led to certain changes in ATM and cheque withdrawals. Sources said that there has been more than 75% reduction in cheque withdrawals, with the monthly number of such withdrawals coming down from 126 crore to only 25 crore. In the case of ATM withdrawals, there was a reduction of 66% from September to December 2025.
At the same time, the number of first-layer mule accounts, which are accounts where deposits are made first, decreased by 30% during this period. Officials believe that targeting mule accounts directly weakens the operational strength of cybercriminals.
Sources disclosed that to further enhance and proactively combat mule accounts, the Indian Digital Payments Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC), under Reserve Bank of India guidelines, is implementing a risk scoring system using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Under this system, each transaction will be categorised into low-risk, medium-risk and high-risk to identify suspicious accounts. Based on this score, individual banks can take appropriate action. IDPIC is the nodal agency for this purpose. A registry, called mulehunter.ai, has also been created to share information about suspicious accounts among different banks.
Officials disclosed that India has witnessed an unprecedented digital revolution in the last 11 years, with the number of internet users exceeding 100 crores. The figure for these users was 25 crores 11 years ago. There has been a massive increase in internet connectivity that has resulted in an increase in UPI transactions. Efforts are now being made to provide cybersecurity to the users.
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